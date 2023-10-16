"My goal is to win the Pacific League"- GE blaZek1ng displays his determination to win VCT Pacific League 2024 with Global Esports (Exclusive)

Global Esports' newest addition to the VCT roster, Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin, is one of the four confirmed players on the squad. Through a post on X (previously Twitter), the GE team announced that blaZek1ng is indeed their fourth member, along with Russ, Lightningfast, and Benkai. He will fill the role of flex, as he has previously done so for BOOM esports.

As the team gears up for VCT Pacific League 2024, Jay Sarma of Sportskeeda Esports had a chance to converse with blaZek1ng in an exclusive interview about his role, expectations, and collaboration with his new team.

GE blaZek1ng shares his experiences and his expectations for VCT Pacific League 2024

Q. With so many teams open in the Pacific region, is there anything special about GE that you think might have inclined you to join the org?

GE blaZek1ng - Of course, I think that how GE approached me is very professional, and I like the roster plan that Coach Spin explained to me. So, yeah, I chose GE.

Q. After playing as an Initiator and a Controller/Sentinel Flex previously, how does it feel to play a new flex role for GE? Have there been inputs from the team that might have helped you familiarize yourself with them and how they seek to roll out strategies in the game regarding your role?

GE blaZek1ng - I think it's not gonna be much different from playing a flex role here in GE and others because the main job to do for flex is still the same.

Q. How have you been adjusting to your new roster? Do you feel a developing chemistry between your teammates as you acquaint yourself with the team and grind for the upcoming tournaments?

GE blaZek1ng - Yes, I do grind rank a lot for now, prior to the VCT, but only with Benkai because the others are still far away. We didn't practice yet, but I'm really excited.

Q. As you explore your career in Global Esports, do you have personal goals you would like to fulfill while simultaneously competing in some of the major international Valorant competitions?

GE blaZek1ng - I think my personal goal and the others are the same, which is to win the Pacific League.

Q. Moving overseas away from home probably was not an easy decision to make. Tell me about your journey and your experience in India so far.

GE blaZek1ng - I can't say much right now because I am still in Indonesia. But I enjoy traveling a lot, so it is not much of a problem for me.

Q. Who are some teams you are excited to play against in the VCT Pacific 2024?

GE blaZek1ng - I am really excited to play against Bleed; I want to get my revenge even though I'm not on the same team anymore.

