"Please for the love of god if you can’t take space do NOT pick duelist": Jett VA shares express dissent towards insta-lock Duelists in Valorant

Time and again, the Valorant community has voiced its frustration regarding the prevalence of Jett insta-lockers who, instead of embracing their essential entry role, tend to shy away from it. This situation has led to discontent among teammates who rely on Jett's agility and skills to create openings in the game.

Recently, to express her frustration with scared Jett players who avoid dashing into the site, Jett's voice actress, Shannon Williams, shared her thoughts on the subject:

"Please for the love of god if you can’t take space and you’re scared s***less of dying even though you don’t die in real life do NOT pick duelist. There is no need for me to be dropping 30 and the first to entry the site as senti. You’re not him stop pls for the sake of my sanity."

This article explores why the voice actress's critique underscores the importance of Jett players fulfilling their designated roles in Valorant, which is crucial for the team's success and the overall gaming experience.

Jett's voice actress expresses frustration with duelist players in Valorant

In Valorant's competitive environment, where teamwork and tactics are crucial, selecting the appropriate agent and role can determine the outcome of a match. This balance has gained significant attention recently, largely due to the voice actress of the popular duelist agent, Jett, Shannon Williams.

In a candid tweet, Williams didn't hold back, urging Valorant players to think twice before locking in as a duelist if they couldn't fulfill the role. She pleaded to craven Valorant players never to choose the demanding role of a duelist. This passionate plea stems from a crucial issue that has irked the community—insta-lock Jett players who often neglect their entry role.

The Valorant community has been grappling with a prevalent issue – Jett insta-lockers who shy away from taking the lead. This reluctance often leads to frustration among their teammates, as Jett players are expected to create opportunities and secure map control.

The 'duelist' role is pivotal for a team's success as it sets the tone for each round. Jett is one of the most picked duelists as she excels at taking the initiative, securing crucial kills, and paving the way for her teammates to follow.

Her toolkit, including her dash ability and updraft, makes her an ideal entry fragger and offers the potential for highlight-reel plays. Jett often gets insta-locked due to her unique and appealing characteristics.

Shannon Williams' statement highlights the need for players to understand the roles they choose and play them effectively. The duelist role demands courage, swift decision-making, and a willingness to take risks. When players lock in as a duelist, they commit to being the frontline fighters, creating openings, and securing frags.

The scoreboard doesn't account for a player's contributions beyond kills and assists. People tend to evaluate a player solely based on their statistics, often overlooking their role in enabling opportunities and maintaining effective communication during rounds. This emphasis on statistics can lead players to prioritize getting kills rather than playing the game strategically and correctly.

However, the consequences of neglecting the entry role impact the entire team's success and the overall enjoyment of the game. When Jett players fail to fulfill their role, it places unnecessary pressure on the team's Sentinels, Initiators, and Controllers, who are not designed for aggressive entry.