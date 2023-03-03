NAVI vs FNATIC - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT 2023’s introductory tournament, LOCK//IN, is edging closer to a grand conclusion, with only a few matchups left until the winner's announced. Day 14 (today) of the competition will determine the Group Omega’s winner and “lock in” the second contender for tomorrow’s grand finals.

In addition to being the biggest tournament in VCT history so far, LOCK//IN will be remembered for featuring some of the most exciting single-elimination matchups, which has led to numerous surprises and upsets. It was not only an exhilarating experience for the audience, but also a cut-throat challenge for all the participating teams.

Today’s semi-final series will pit two of EMEA’s finest teams, FNATIC and Natus Vincere (NAVI), against each other. The winner of this matchup will face LOUD in the Grand Finals, while the loser will be sent home without a second chance. The article's next section will offer predictions for the upcoming FNATIC vs. NAVI series based on general data, head-to-head, recent results, and more.

FNATIC vs NAVI: Who will win today’s semi-final series in VCT LOCK//IN?

FNATIC and Natus Vincere are widely regarded as two of the most competent Valorant teams in the current VCT scene. Both rosters underwent changes during the VCT pre-season (September 2022 - February 2023) to strengthen themselves. Interestingly, their transformations have proven to be magnificent so far.

Considering their recent performances, both teams are capable of giving each other a hard time in today’s series. It's very likely to be a close game, which makes it that much more difficult to predict the outcome. However, certain factors may help determine the odds of this face-off.

Predictions

During the pre-season transfer window, Natus Vincere let go of its old roster and acquired the former FPX core, featuring ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, and SUYGETSU. As fans may already know, FunPlus Phoenix was a top contender in VCT 2022 and Valorant Champions Istanbul last year. To complete this talented roster, NAVI signed former Acend star cNed.

At the same time, FNATIC acquired former Guild esports player Leo and former M3 Champions athlete Chronicle, while keeping its tried-and-tested core of Boaster, Derke, and Alfajer, intact.

Although both teams underwent recent roster changes, team chemistry doesn't seem to be an issue with either of them. Nevertheless, FNATIC has displayed exceptional coordination and discipline against their opponents in their past VCT LOCK//IN matchups against top teams. The Boaster-led roster will definitely use their strengths, such as balanced aggression and superior timing, against NAVI.

While NAVI is expected to fight back valiantly, FNATIC seems to have a noticeable advantage over the ANGE1-led team in the upcoming matchup.

Head-to-head

Natus Vincere and FNATIC haven't met in a professional Valorant game before.

Recent results

Head-to-head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

Both NAVI and FNATIC have won all of their LOCK//IN matchups so far, thereby bringing them to the semi-finals stage today. NAVI defeated KRÜ Esports, Team Secret, and Leviatán, while FNATIC overcame Sentinels, FURIA, and 100 Thieves.

Before LOCK//IN, NAVI and FNATIC participated in third-party off-season tournaments, where they dominated the top teams in and outside of their regions. In terms of recent results, both teams are in the same position.

Potential lineups

NAVI

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov (IGL) Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" ipek Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Fnatic

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jannesson Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Emir "Alfajer" Beder

Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Where to watch

Interested readers can watch the highly anticipated NAVI vs FNATIC semi-finals matchup of VCT LOCK//IN 2023 on March 3, 2023 at 9:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST.

The upcoming best-of-five series will be livestreamed on Valorant esports' official YouTube and Twitch channels. Alternatively, fans can head to their favorite streamer's watch parties to enjoy the game from a different perspective.

Poll : Who will win today’s semi-final series in VCT LOCK//IN? FNATIC NAVI 0 votes