NAVI vs Team Vitality - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NAVI vs Team Vitality is a Group Stage match in the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Here, all the 11 franchised teams from the region will compete for the three spots of Masters Shanghai. They will first go through the Group Stage, followed by the Playoffs.

Day 1 had two matches scheduled. The first one saw Karmine Corp go against GIANTX. Karmine Corp continued with its Kickoff event form and defeated GIANTX by 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three). A similar scoreline occurred in the next match, as Team Liquid swiftly defeated KOI, getting its first victory of the event.

NAVI vs Team Vitality - Which team will win their opening match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

NAVI's decision to bring ardiis in the roster has certainly been fruitful. The former FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) squad could deliver positive results and take down many teams during the Kickoff. However, the team fell just a little short of qualifying for Madrid.

However, Team Vitality had difficulties in Kickoff while making it past the Group Stage and the Play-Ins. While the new roster has yet to prove itself, they have shown decent results so far.

The matchup of NAVI vs Team Vitality heavily favors the former as the roster has shown better results recently and is more experienced. However, Team Vitality have had a lot of time to prepare and could surprise their opponents.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA League 2023, where NAVI won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against Team Heretics at the EMEA Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Team Vitality's recent match was at the same event where they won their Bo3 series against KOI by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Head Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas " ceNder " Labutis (IGL)

" Labutis (IGL) Nikita " trexx " Chrerednichenko

" Chrerednichenko Kimmie " Kicks " Leasner

" Leasner Emil " runneR " Trajkovski

" Trajkovski Saif " Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Team Vitality

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. This match will take place on April 4, 2024 at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CST/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

NAVI vs Team Vitality on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here NAVI vs Team Vitality on Twitch: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Teams to look out for at Americas League || Teams to look out for at China League || Players to look out for at China League || Teams to look out for in 2024

Poll : Who will win this match? NAVI Team Vitality 0 votes View Discussion