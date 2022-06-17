Acend vs M3 Champions: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Playoffs predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

On June 17, 2022, Acend will be facing off against M3 Champions in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Both these teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour playoffs and will fight it out in the Upper Bracket Round 1 Quarter Finals.

Fans have witnessed a few blood-pumping matches so far in Valorant Champions Tour and can expect another one when Acend goes head-to-head with M3 Champions tonight.

Fans of M3 Champions are eagerly awaiting a potential upset from the underdogs. Both teams will be involved in a best-of-three series clash tonight. Acend will be looking to dominate M3 Champions as they’ve had a better run than the latter team.

Acend vs M3 Champions in Valorant Champions Tour: Who will win the quarter-finals tonight?

M3 Champions are the clear underdogs coming into this duel with only two wins out of their last five matches. However, a major upset is what fans of M3 Champions are looking for tonight, and that possibility cannot be ruled out yet. Acend fans are hoping for an easy win tonight, but it might not be as easy as they expect it to be.

Predictions

While both teams look pretty strong on paper, Acend has a clear advantage over their rivals based on both teams' current form. Acend has won 4 out of their past five matches, while M3 Champions have only managed to win 2 out of their share of five matches.

Acend has defeated M3 Champions three times out of the four times they’ve played each other. Acend clearly seems to be the better team with players who can effectively communicate and pull off moves with teamwork to great effect.

However, it can’t be said that Acend will win tonight as M3 Champions too have some moves that they’ve previously showcased in the tournament and aren’t to be taken lightly.

M3 Champions will have a tough time competing against Acend in the Valorant Champions Tour quarter-finals. Even though they are vastly out-skilled by Acend players, it wouldn’t be fair to write them off just yet. M3 Champions are looking to cause a major upset tonight.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other four times in the past, with Acend winning 3 out of the four matches.

Recent results

Acend has been in pretty good form recently, and the same can’t be said about M3 Champions. Acend has won 4 out of their last five matches, while M3 has won 2 out of five.

Recent results( Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineup

Acend:

Patryk “ starxo ” Kopczynski

” Kopczynski Mehmet “ cNed ” Yağız İpek

” Yağız İpek Aleksander “ zeek ” Zygmunt

” Zygmunt Vakaris “ vakk ” Bebravičius

” Bebravičius Ondřej “MONSTEERR” Petrů

M3 Champions:

Ayaz “ nAts ” Akhmetshin

” Akhmetshin Nikita “ d3ffo ” Sudakov

” Sudakov Timofey “ Chronicle ” Khromov

” Khromov Bogdan “ sheydos ” Naumov

” Naumov Igor “Redgar” Vlasov

When and where to watch

The Acend vs M3 Champions match of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on June 17, 2022, from 7.30 PM IST/ 7.00 AM PDT/10.00 AM EDT.

