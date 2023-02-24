"Agents do not limit me anymore" - Global Esports’ SkRossi on playing Sage in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

The ongoing VCT LOCK//IN is currently on its ninth day and is ready to host the last couple of Round One matchups for Group Omega. The Omega half began on February 22, with sixteen teams gearing up to face their competitors in a cut-throat format. As of now, six teams out of sixteen have been eliminated from the pool.

Day Eight of the tournament hosted three matchups, one of which pitted India’s Global Esports against Europe’s Team Vitality. While the latter was also a dark horse team, it was a huge moment for Global Esports (GE), as they became the first Indian team to participate in an international Valorant competition of this stature.

While there were plenty of surprising elements in yesterday’s matchup, Global Esports’ Indian superstar SkRossi stirred his fandom by playing Sage on Valorant’s iconic map Split. Interestingly, he also picked his favorite weapon, the Operator, as Sage on the first map and as Sova on the third, but failed to give his best with the potent sniper rifle.

Despite a valiant effort, Global Esports lost the series against Team Vitality with a final score of 1-2. In the post-match press conference, Ganesh "SkRossi" talked about picking Sage on VCT LOCK//IN’s prestigious stage and how switching from Chamber and Jett hasn't limited his incredible potential with the Operator.

Global Esports’ SkRossi speaks up about new team roles and his performance against Team Vitality in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Before shifting to the new Global Esports roster for VCT 2023, SkRossi was a Jett and Chamber Main, letting him pick the Operator without any hesitation. A change in his role was expected, considering that the organization hired multiple young talents to build the roster.

That said, SkRossi picked Sage in their first match against Team Vitality, which took onlookers by major surprise. In the post GE vs Vitality press conference of VCT LOCK//IN Omega bracket, Sportskeeda Esports asked SkRossi regarding his experience playing Sage and whether it limited his well-known sniping caliber.

SkRossi assured that picking Sage didn't restrict his Operator role. He said:

“Not at all, it gave me complete freedom of when I should pick up the Operator and when not. I just could not replicate my performance from practices. If I could, all the people who were watching would have been shocked. Agents do not limit me anymore.”

SkRossi also stressed how he believes in himself and that it’s time to showcase his talented side on the global stage:

“I just need to replicate what happens in practice in the big stages, you know. I should not fumble, I should just play how I practice. Agents, Operator, nothing matters. I know I'm a good player, and it's time the world sees it too. I just want to do what I usually do on the bigger stages.”

Despite GE’s disheartening loss yesterday, fans are undoubtedly hopeful of the team’s future. After all, VCT LOCK//IN is only an introductory stage and a lot is yet to come. For starters, the VCT Pacific League, featuring 10 partnered Pacific teams, will begin on March 26, which is only a month away from now.

Team Vitality and other Round One winners have advanced to the next stage of the LOCK//IN's Omega bracket. In the end, two Group Omega winners will be seeded into the playoffs stage, where they will be joined by two Group Alpha winners, LOUD and DRX. The playoffs will feature two semifinal matchups and one grand final to determine the ultimate winner.

