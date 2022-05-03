“There are definitely things I believe we can do better”: Antidote after AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

Valorant is known for its thriving esports ecosystem that is active all year long. The game’s massive success has even kickstarted careers for multiple players and helped with the awareness of esports in this decade.

The Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship was one of South Asia’s biggest LAN tournaments where players could earn glory in the region.

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose is one of the most notable players in the region known in the CS: GO and Valorant communities. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the player opened up about many things surrounding the upcoming LAN event, the Skyesports Champion Series, and his team’s status.

Antidote shares thoughts on return at Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship

Q. After a viral outbreak, this is the first time a LAN event has been hosted in two and a half years. How does it feel to be back in a Valorant LAN event?

Antidote: Of course, it feels good. We are back in LAN after two and a half years, and it reminds me of when I started gaming, where tournaments were hosted in LAN. All the significant events or big championships have always been hosted in LAN form, so I feel nostalgic about when I started out.

Q. Valorant competitive matches can happen on multiple mediums. According to you, what makes LAN different from other forms of hosting?

Antidote: There is a discomforting feeling in some sense. Getting a new PC setup can be overwhelming when you’re already used to your own comfort. Apart from this discomfort, I feel a bit of pressure, as many people would be watching me on the spot. As it raises nervousness within me, I think LAN is more challenging than online.

Q. You played against Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Team Snakes several times recently. Is there anything different you noticed in this LAN event?

Antidote: I think every team has come prepared, though Global Esports and Team Snakes have shown outstanding performances. I’m glad we won the match, but they did give a great fight, which felt terrific.

Q. With Skyesports Champion Series starting in the next few days, what things does your team needs to work on according to you?

Antidote: There are many things we need to work on, but of course, I cannot mention all those things here. However, yes, there are things that I believe we can do better and overcome hurdles to win the tournament smoothly.

Q. A lot of professional players participated in the Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship. Which player in the tournament has surprised you the most?

Antidote: Akram “Rawfiul” Virani has shown tremendous performance. However, that is not surprising to me as he is a beast at the game.

Q. Skyesports has finally brought a LAN event excitement back to the region. Would you like to share your experience with them so far?

Antidote: What Skyesports does all the time has been impressive throughout. We used to play Skyesports tournaments from the game’s beta days. Since then, our experience has been fantastic, and I believe they have set a standard here.

So, I’d like to say they are doing a great job, and I hope they continue doing this all the time.

