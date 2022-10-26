Better infrastructure and environment will motivate the players: Global Esports' Bazzi on VCT 2023

Riot Games is all set to introduce its brand new partnership program in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023. The upcoming five years for VCT will be the most uniquely organized league for fans and players with Riot's franchising method.

With franchised leagues coming to the big stage, the top 10 teams from regions like APAC, EMEA, and the Americas will be participating in an international league structure that will lead to major Champions and Masters events in the VCT.

Global Esports has signed a new roster to represent the organization in the VCT Pacific League. The roster includes two players from India, four from the Asia Pacific region, and a North American import.

Global Esports' Bazzi shares his thoughts on VCT 2023

Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki is a Korean player who was signed by Global Esports on October 2022. He is a professional Valorant player but in the past, has also marked his name in Overwatch.

Global Esports were successful at getting a slot for the upcoming VCT 2023. As an organization who secured their place in the franchising, it was no wonder the team would look for better talent from around the globe to compete against the top tog.

Global Esports acquired Bazzi around the beginning of the month and confirmed their roster with other players such as WRONSKI, Monyet, and t3xture.

Bazzi has been a consistent player for On Sla2ers before, who have proven their worth in the VCT 2022: Korea Challengers. Naturally, Global Esports jumped on the perfect opportunity to acquire the Korean player onto their roster.

Sportskeeda Esports got in touch with Bazzi to talk about his expectations for the first-ever season of VCT Pacific League. He said,

"I think it is a very valuable experience for people of various nationalities to gather and compete in one place. I think better infrastructure and good environment will motivate the players."

Seulgi @SeulgiVLR Sources: Global Esports have signed WRONSKI and Bazzi to the roster.



WRONSKI comes from ORDER while Bazzi comes from On Sla2ers & Crazy Raccoon.



In addition, SkRossi & Lightningfast will remain on the active roster + AYRIN. This is not the final iteration of GE. Sources: Global Esports have signed WRONSKI and Bazzi to the roster.WRONSKI comes from ORDER while Bazzi comes from On Sla2ers & Crazy Raccoon.In addition, SkRossi & Lightningfast will remain on the active roster + AYRIN. This is not the final iteration of GE. #VCT 🇮🇳🇨🇦🇦🇺🇰🇷 Sources: Global Esports have signed WRONSKI and Bazzi to the roster.WRONSKI comes from ORDER while Bazzi comes from On Sla2ers & Crazy Raccoon. In addition, SkRossi & Lightningfast will remain on the active roster + AYRIN. This is not the final iteration of GE. #VCT https://t.co/CWgEQkO4TW

Fans of the organization will have a lot of expectations from Global Esports. It is not easy to represent the country on an international stage, especially after Riot Games introduced the Partnership program and chose 10 different teams from each of the participating regions. This thought alone puts a lot of pressure on the player's shoulder. Bazzi added to his thoughts, saying,

"My sim in the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 is being the best version of myself and winning champions."

Global Esports has confirmed their roster on their social media handles and are looking forward to the competition that the upcoming season is expected to bring.

The roster consists of the following players:

Jordan “ AYRIN ” He (North America Import)

” He (North America Import) Michael “ WRONSKI ” Wronski (APAC Player)

” Wronski (APAC Player) Park “ Bazzi ” Jun-ki (APAC Player)

” Jun-ki (APAC Player) Ganesh “ SkRossi ” Gangadhar

” Gangadhar Abhirup “ Lightningfast ” Choudhury

” Choudhury Kim " t3xture " Na-ra (APAC Player)

" Na-ra (APAC Player) Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha (APAC Player)

" Nugraha (APAC Player) Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)

According to Rushidra Sinha, the founder of Global Esports, Hellranger, Kappa and SkillZ are still a part of the organization. They will be traveling to Korea with the rest of the roster for BootCamp, and will be provided with an opportunity to come back and prove themselves for selection to the main roster.

Poll : 0 votes