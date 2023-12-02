"G2 did a good job at punishing us"- Shopify Rebellion's meL on losing Breeze against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has come down to its last few matches. Day 4 of the event had three exciting bouts scheduled. However, the final match of the day was the most exciting as NA's Shopify Rebellion faced off against EMEA's G2 Gozen.

The matchup was very equal as both teams were able to dominate the other in the first two maps. However, Shopify Rebellion was able to adapt and overcome G2 Gozen in the decider map, which allowed them to become the first to qualify for the Grand Finals of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Shopify Rebellion's meL, during which she said:

"G2 did a good job at punishing us"

Shopify Rebellion's meL talks about why their team had a difficult time on Breeze against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Shopify Rebellion is considered by many as the team that will win it all at this VCT event. However, G2 Gozen is a close second, given how both teams have a similar mixture of veteran and talented rookies on their team.

At the start of the Bo3 (Best of Three) series, G2 Gozen dismantled Shopify Rebellion on the first map, Breeze. This was quite shocking to witness as, so far, Shopify was able to maintain a flawless run in almost all of their previous bouts.

In the post-match press conference Sportskeeda Esports asked Shopify Rebellion's meL about the reasons behind her team having a difficult time putting up rounds on Breeze. Here's what she said:

"I think losing both pistols is definitely not off to a good start. But in our attack, we were just kinda feeding the first death a lot and we weren't really collapsing on sites properly. I really think G2 did a good job at punishing us but we made a lot of unforced errors that we are gonna watch back and correct."

With this win, Shopify Rebellion has made its way to the Grand Finals of VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. They will face off against the winner of the Lower Final matchup in a Bo5 (Best of Five) series for the crown of World Champions.