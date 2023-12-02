"I think it comes down to small things"- G2 Gozen's mimi on their defeat against Shopify Rebellion in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship is Valorant's final official international event of the year. Day 4 of the event had three matches lined up. The final match was perhaps the most exciting and highly anticipated as EMEA's G2 Gozen faced off against NA's Shopify Rebellion.

The Bo3 (Best of Three) was as close as the Valorant community expected. Both teams were able to stomp the other on their own map picks. However, Shopify Rebellion finally closed out the series 2-1, punching their ticket to the Grand Finals of this VCT event.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to G2 Gozen's mimi during which she said,

"I think it comes down to small things"

G2 Gozen's mimi talks about their defeat against Shopify Rebellion on Sunset in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

The Upper Final VCT matchup between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion was an exciting one to witness. Both the pro Valorant teams went back and forth when it came to winning rounds. Their rosters are filled with insane shooters alongside experienced veterans.

In the first two maps, both teams kept a stranglehold on their opponents while playing on their own map picks. With a 1-1 scoreline, the series came down to the deciding map, Sunset. The first half of Sunset seemed to have a similar result as the two teams were neck and neck, but in the second half, Shopify stole away the series.

Later, in the press conference Sportskeeda Esports' asked G2 Gozen's mimi as to what allowed Shopify to take the series in the second half. Here's what she responded with:

"I think it comes down to small things as us not reacting fast enough or making the wrong reactions and also again them just shooting harder. There was a lot of whiffing going on from well maybe my side I can speak of, which would have definitely helped us get more rounds if I could just get the kill as I was fighting someone because they were rotating as I was shooting 45 bullets at one person that just refused to die."

With this loss, G2 Gozen has been sent to the lower bracket. They will face off against the team that comes out victorious from the matchup between Team Liquid and Team SMG. The winner of this match will then become the second team to make it to the Grand Finals of VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.