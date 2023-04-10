"Game went too slowly for me": t3xture on Global Esports' performance against ZETA DIVISION at VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League is in its third week now. The Asian leg of the international split of the tournament has delivered stellar performances from its ten participating teams fighting to assert dominance in the region. Some teams have shown great potential, making fans hopeful for a first-place finish at a cross-continental tournament at the Valorant Masters 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.

Global Esports is the only South Asian representative in VCT Pacific. They made headlines for signing players from around the world during the 2022 off-season. The team has shown good promise since the start of VCT 2023 in Sao Paulo. Global Esports has had a series of really close matches in the Pacific League, but they are yet to find a win.

Global Esports' t3xture talks about the team's performance against ZETA DIVISION in VCT 2023: Pacific League and more

Abhipsito Das from Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to speak to the star Duelist of Global Esports, Kim "t3xture" Na-ra, after their third match in the tournament. Over the course of the conversation, he commented on the up-and-coming Viper-Harbor combination, the team's performance in VCT Pacific so far, and his expectations going forward.

Q. What would you say has changed since your first official game in VCT LOCK//IN to today?

t3xture: I think there isn't much of a difference, we only need to do the right things that we do in the scrims, and we will be able to win over the rest of the teams.

Q. Are you happy with your performance in today's match? What is one thing you believe you could have done better?

t3xture: I think my performance was better today, and it is getting better by the day. If I think about the future matches, I feel confident.

Q. Now that you have played against the Viper-Harbor composition on Pearl a few times, what would you say are some of its strengths and weaknesses?

t3xture: I can't think of too many disadvantages. The advantage that I can think of that comes with the Viper-Harbor combo is that it allows the team to take a lot of space on the map.

Q. Global Esports used relatively standard meta compositions on both Pearl and Ascent. What do you think sets GES's playstyle from other teams?

t3xture: If we really make up our minds and try, then the composition doesn't matter all that much. From our experience in scrims, where we tried a lot of compositions, as long as the teamwork was on point, things went well, and I expect them to go well in the future.

Q. If you had to list a couple of things that ZETA did the best across the series, what would they be?

t3xture: The only thing ZETA did well was that they were able to maintain their tempo. That's all I can think about right now.

Q. Haven looked like your strongest map so far, but things seemed to fall apart today. What was going wrong?

t3xture: I couldn't do what I did in the past games [on Haven]. The game went too slowly for me from our side. We could have turned up our tempo to match theirs and played faster than we did. Instead, we played so slowly.

Q. Now that SkRossi and Lightningfast are back, will we see Global Esports adopt a rotating roster for different maps in the upcoming weeks?

t3xture: I am sorry, but I don't know anything about that,

Q. Who do you think is the VCT Pacific League's strongest team, and what makes them so strong?

t3xture: I think DRX is the strongest team in the VCT Pacific League. They are a really long-standing team, and each player on the team is so good at their role.

