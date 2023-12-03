"I was nervous going into every game"- G2 Gozen's sarah talks about her experience in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 is very close to its end. Day 5 had two exciting matches lined up, both elimination games, which meant the stakes were high. The second match of the day was between the former Champions, G2 Gozen, and Brazil's Team Liquid.

These two teams faced off against each other as the event started with their match. In that Bo3 (Best-of-three) series, Team Liquid took quite a beating and lost by 0-2 to G2 Gozen. However, in this rematch, Liquid was highly prepared and outplayed G2 Gozen at every turn, taking revenge by winning 2-0 and eliminating G2 in the process.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to G2 Gozen's Sarah, during which she said,

"I was nervous going into every game"

G2 Gozen's Sarah talks about her experience playing in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

As defending world champions, a lot of eyes were on G2 Gozen. While the regional performance wasn't as strong as last year, the team showed a lot of promise and potential to lift the trophy again.

G2 Gozen adapted and overcame every opponent they faced in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. However, Liquid was ready for this rematch and decimated G2 with a 2-0 win.

While every player on the G2 roster had been on the international stage before, this was their newest member sarah's first international event. During the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked sarah about how her experience was playing on stage against the world's top Valorant teams. Here's what she said,

"Since it was my first, of course I was nervous going into every game. But playing was really fun and when you are on stage, that's all we really think about, having fun."

With this loss, G2 Gozen is eliminated from the event, securing a 3rd place finish in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. The Grand Finals will see the two remaining teams, Shopify Rebellion and Team Liquid, go head-to-head in a Bo5 (Best-of-five) series.