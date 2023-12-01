VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has been delivering a lot of exciting moments. Day 3 of the event had three matches scheduled. The first was between Brazil's Team Liquid and NA's Evil Geniuses. EG had a difficult time winning rounds against Liquid and eventually got eliminated as they lost the Bo3 (Best of Three) series by 0-2.

The second match saw the same scoreline as LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE eliminated East Asia's EDward Gaming from the event. The final match of the day was between NA's Shopify Rebellion and EMEA's BBL Queens. While it was speculated to be a close game, Shopify destroyed BBL and got themselves a score of 2-0 in the series.

After the bout, Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to talk to Team Liquid's daiki during which she said:

"The whole talk was mostly (about) mental focus"

Team Liquid's daiki opens up about how the squad bounced back after the loss against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Expand Tweet

Team Liquid is one of the strongest teams in this VCT Game Changers event. The veteran players, daiki and bstrdd with their new trio, have successfully dominated the regional events in 2023.

After the first loss in the Championship event, Team Liquid got sent to the lower bracket, where they ended up facing Evil Geniuses. In this Bo3 series, Liquid felt in control the whole time as they outplayed EG in multiple rounds.

Later, during the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Team Liquid's daiki about what the team did after their loss against G2 Gozen to achieve such a top-notch performance. Here's what she said (translated from Portuguese):

"Yesterday we just had like a normal day. Nothing special. But we tried to focus and talk about our position on stage and also about communication and like being in tune with each other and trusting each other. Overall the whole talk was mostly (about) mental focus and I do believe it helped because perhaps that was the part that was affecting us mostly in the former game and this time we could fix it to perform better."

Expand Tweet

Team Liquid has now moved further into the lower bracket. Their next match will be against EMEA's BBL Queens, where the loser matchup will be eliminated from the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.