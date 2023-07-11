"I've been developing on Breach": Barbie star shares love for grinding Valorant when off work

Popular movie star Simu Liu admitted his love for Valorant at the recent Barbie premiere. While the Canadian actor is seen on big sets of Marvel studios and Barbie, he has shared his secret love for the popular competitive shooter when he is off work. It is no secret that multiple celebrities have often found themselves enjoying video games. That being said, Simu Liu's gamer side is something new that his fans are discovering.

It is always a special discovery when fans get to see their star's most human side apart from working on gigantic projects.

Barbie and Shang Chi star Simu Liu shows his Valorant side to his fans

At the recent Barbie movie premiere, actor Simu Liu was present on the set, answering multiple questions for his fans. He has always been famous for his grand roles in movies like Shang Chi while being involved in small Netflix projects like Kim's Convenience. Moreover, the star plays another significant role in the upcoming Barbie movie, playing a different variation of Ken.

At the premiere, Simu was asked about his life outside of work in recent days. The Canadian star did not shy away from answering the question as he quickly mentioned his favorite video games, Diablo and Valorant. He mentioned his love for the competitive shooter and how he enjoys the game with his friends.

When sharing his playstyle in Valorant, Simu stated that he is working on his Breach gameplay:

"I've been developing on Breach."

Aside from playing the Swedish Agent in the game, Simu also mentioned his love for the other support Agents, namely, Brimstone and Sage.

"But usually, I play Brim, I play Sage, a lot of support."

The star ended his quote by saying Breach is the best pick for him as it fits his playstyle at the moment.

Many fans have discovered Simu's Valorant clips on social media, where the star has displayed a phenomenal amount of dedication to the competitive game. While the star mentioned supporting roles, the clips showcased him playing fragging Agents like Jett and getting multiple kills.

