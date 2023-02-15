"If you want to be the best, you need to beat every single team"- Milan on competing in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN successfully kicked off the 2023 Valorant esports season on one of the biggest stages. The tournament features 32 of the best teams from across four regions. Alongside two Chinese invites, there are 10 teams each from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA regions.

With the partnered teams going against each other in São Paulo, Brazil, fans are extremely excited to witness VCT LOCK//IN. Winners will secure an extra slot for their region at the VCT Masters 2023. The tournament began on February 13 and will run until March 4.

Giants Milan sharing his thoughts on competing and preparing for VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Brazil

Milan "Milan" Meij is a dutch esports personality currently working as an analyst for the Giants' Valorant team. Milan has been one of the most recent additions made to the Giants roster, along with a few other members post-partnership.

In a conversation with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, the analyst was asked to share his thoughts on various factors after the team won their match against Detonation FocusMe in their opening matchup at VCT LOCK//IN. With Detonation, unfortunately, heading home after the loss, the Giants analyst had a few interesting thoughts.

How did you guys manage to prepare through the pressure for VCT LOCK//IN knowing that a single elimination system will send you back if you lose?

Milan: I think everyone else also had to deal with the same pressure. I don't think it really changes anything that much. You want to win every game you can. Every game you play. If you want to be the best, you have to be able to beat every single team.

So it didn't really feel like we had to do anything special. It doesn't feel like there is a different atmosphere compared to when you have a losing strike.

How was your preparation for this event, considering you already played a tournament together prior to VCT LOCK//IN? Does it serve your confidence in terms of using strategies and comms?

Milan: I joined in late 2022 after G-Loot had already happened. I wouldn't know how they prepared before that. For this event in particular, I once again feel like we did not have to do anything special. We are just practicing over all the maps we are going to play.

We have a complete strat-book and build strategies, and especially during those first couple of games, you will notice we put a lot of focus on our own play. Rather than having a deep anti-strat for the enemy. For our next game, for example, we only have two potential maps to work with.

You will be facing NRG in your next matchup at VCT LOCK//IN. What are your expectations for that match after seeing how they played today?

Milan: NRG, at its core, is still a very strong team. They still have the old OpTic core from last year, so they're definitely a scary team to face. With such a huge change in the meta going from Chamber to Jett, bringing in a new player who is very proficient in both those Agents, and yet arguably a little bit weaker than Yay, would have been last year.

S0m is also being significantly downgraded to his play style. I do feel like it's a match that favors anyone who plays against them. Watching them play today against KOI, I think it was really close. It could have gone the other way relatively easily, or at least on the third map. It's a team I'm necessarily familiar with, so we don't have to worry too much about them.

From an analysis perspective, you guys started pretty strong in Haven against DFM. What was one of the key mistakes DFM made that helped you capitalize on them at their opening match of VCT LOCK//IN?

Milan: They do have a style that is very aggressive. They are looking to duel quite a bit. We had the idea they would do it. They only played about two games with this new roster. We looked at those games and realized how influential they could be in today's matchup.

They kept running into us, and we kept winning duels, and that way it kind of escalated. It was a relatively comfortable game.

You arrived in Sao Paulo a few days ago. What was your scrimming experience like? Did you play against any other teams in the tournament?

Milan: Yeah, all of the teams, as far as I know. We basically only scrimmed teams who are in Sao Paulo with us. We are scrimming only partnership teams. It is going super well. We went into this match as a confident team, and we think we will continue to do so.

What are your expectations for the rest of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament?

Milan: I want to win. I think we can win. I feel like every pro aspires to win every game they play. Every game they participate in. That is no different for me. I think we have a very good chance, it is a tournament where a lot can happen.

