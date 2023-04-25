"It kind of comes back to the coordination issue and the miscommunication" - Ewok on RRQ's defeat against T1 in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 5, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded on April 23, 2023. On this matchday, two brilliant games took place. In the opening matchup, Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) went head-on against T1, with the latter winning by a 2-0 scoreline. This was followed by a matchup between Team Secret and DetonatioN FocusMe, where the former secured a 2-0 victory.

VCT 2023: Pacific League comprises 10 Valorant franchised teams from the Asia-Pacific region. The tournament began on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023.

Riot Games is in charge of organizing the tournament, which is being held in South Korea. The top three teams from this league will make their way to the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023, where they will compete against the best in the world.

RRQ Ewok talks about the team's defeat against T1 in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the Week 5, Day 2 post-match scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a series of questions to Ewok, the head coach of RRQ. In the interview, the coach was asked about the team's lackluster performance on Haven, specifically about the reasons that might have led to their defeat on their own map pick. To answer this question, Ewok had to say the following:

"We did our preparations for T1's Haven. I think at times we tried to read in a little bit too much into what they were doing and we weren't playing our own game as much. Of course, individually we didn't play as well and we didn't aim as well maybe, as what we had before."

He further added,

"We struggled a little bit against their multi-frags but on the Attack side, for example, we got the bomb down every round. We had some miscoordination and it kind of comes back to the coordination issue and the miscommunication that we have at times."

According to Ewok, RRQ had prepared for the Haven composition that T1 typically played. He mentions that one of the major reasons for their defeat was their attempts to overanalyze what their opponents were doing instead of sticking to their game plan. He believes that the players didn't play well individually and seemed mechanically weaker, resulting in them losing the duels. The multiple kills that T1 was getting from just one player also made it difficult for them to win.

However, he added that on their attack, the team was able to get the bomb planted. Still, then again, due to a lack of coordination amongst themselves and poor communication, they could not play the post-plant scenario properly and ended up losing the map. Hence, he believes that the team is currently lacking in coordination and communication, which is a recurring theme that needs to be addressed.

In VCT 2023: Pacific League, Rex Regum Qeon has played Haven twice, emerging as the winner in both cases. Their first clash on Haven was against ZETA DIVISION, where they won by a 13-10 scoreline, followed by a match against DetonatioN FocusMe, where they won with a score of 13-4. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned in their most recent match against T1, where they suffered a 9-13 defeat.

Rex Regum Qeon will face the undefeated Korean giants DRX in their next match in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023.

