"It's not going to be any different"-Team Liquid's nat1 on their lineup against Shopify Rebellion GC in VCT Game Changers Berlin

The VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 will conclude today with only two teams remaining in the pool where they will be competing for one last time in the series. Initially, eight teams from different regions started out with the goal of taking the trophy home.

Team Liquid (TL) Brazil was one of the contenders in the VCT Game Changers series. The Brazilian team has proven their worth as they have dominated the series up until the Upper Finals. After some phenomenal performances, they somehow fell short to make it up to the Grand Finals of the event.

However, the team has won two back-to-back games right after stepping foot in the event.

nat1 speaks about their team composition against Shopify Rebellion GC in the VCT Game Changers Berlin Lower Finals

Team Liquid Brazil has already defeated Shopify Rebellion GC once in the Upper Semi-finals of the tournament. However, the Brazilian team took a hit against G2 Gozen in the Upper Finals. This put them as the waiting contenders in the Lower Final bracket of the series where they had to face Shopify Rebellion GC once more.

Unfortunately, the North American roster proved to be a better team this time around. Shopify Rebellion GC dominated the game in a straight 2:0 fashion in the best-of-three series.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, nat1 was asked if changing their team composition by adding a Duelist could have resulted in a different outcome in the second map, Icebox. To this, she responded:

"I don't think so. I don't think we need a Duelist to win or lose this map. I think it's not a thing at all."

nat1 even explained further why the addition of a Duelist wouldn't have made any difference:

"We practiced with this comp and we think it's the best for us, and not like it's gonna be any different with a Jett or any Duelist you know. So my answer is no, I don't think so."

Despite losing in the Lower Finals, Team Liquid gave their opponents good competition in the upper bracket of the series. During the regionals, the Brazilian team didn't lose a single game up until arriving in Berlin. The added pressure of a live crowd also makes a difference.

They were close to qualifying for the finals as the only hurdle between them and the slot was Shopify Rebellion GC. Despite the loss, Team Liquid Brazil still managed to secure third place in the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022.

With so much potential, Team Liquid Brazil can come back for the trophy next time. Along with them, a lot of renowned teams like Cloud9 White, Guild X, X10 Sapphire, and Fennel GC, were eliminated from the lower bracket of the VCT GC event.

It was no surprise that the competition was intense and every single participating team wanted to take the trophy home. However, tonight's final matchup will only feature two of the best remaining teams from the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin series taking on each other.

