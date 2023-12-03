"Just be confident"- SMG's enerii on her biggest takeaways from VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has come down to its final encounters. Day 5 had two elimination matches lined up; the first Bo3 (Best-of-Three) series saw the clash between APAC's Team SMG and Brazil's own, Team Liquid.

Team SMG had successfully proved itself on the stage with insane aim and aggressive plays; however, Team Liquid was well prepared. Both teams won their map picks, but on the final map, Liquid came out much stronger and sealed the series with a 2-1 win.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Team SMG's enerii, during which she said:

"Just be confident"

Team SMG's enerii talks opens up about her biggest takeaways from playing in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Team SMG came into the event as one of the dark horses. The squad had accumulated a 34-match win streak in its regional events, so naturally, the Valorant community expected this lineup to obliterate everyone on the big stage.

For the most part, Team SMG was very successful in doing so. Its primary Duelist, enerii, had performed sensationally throughout the event as she secured an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 255.6, making her one of the top players in the Game Changers Championship 2023.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked enerii about her biggest takeaways from playing in this Championship event. Here's what she said:

"I guess my biggest takeaway is that when we are on LAN it's very different than playing online. I guess my biggest takeaway for myself is that to just be confident on LAN, ignore the crowd, just play your game and most importantly have fun and just enjoy."

Unfortunately, due to this loss, SMG was eliminated from the competition. The team secured a 4th place finish in the VCT Game Changers Championship, outdoing the 2022 APAC representative X10 Sapphire, who finished in 5th-6th place. The final match of this VCT event will be a Bo5 (Best-of-five) series between NA's Shopify Rebellion and Brazil's Team Liquid.