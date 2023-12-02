"Let's just go for it"- SMG's enerii on their unusual round against KRÜ BLAZE in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 is getting close to its end. Day 4 saw three matches scheduled. The first match was between APAC's Team SMG and LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE. Both teams lost their upper-bracket matches and were fighting for their tournament dreams in the lower bracket.

The match saw Team SMG display their aggressive playstyle in full force. KRÜ BLAZE was unable to adapt in time and thus lost the Bo3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0. After the match, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Team SMG's enerii during which she said:

"Let's just go for it"

Team SMG's enerii explains their strategy for an unusual round against KRÜ BLAZE in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Expand Tweet

Team SMG are among the strongest Valorant teams coming into the event. They have dominated their region for quite a while and were also able to maintain a 34-0 win streak.

With this record on the line, Team SMG was able to continue their win streak by putting up a phenomenal performance against Evil Geniuses in their first international VCT match. However, they were finally defeated by G2 Gozen, which sent them to the lower bracket.

In the 17th round of Bind in their match against KRÜ BLAZE, Team SMG played a very unusual round. With mostly light purchases, they decided to contact all the way into the A site using just a Toxic Screen and somehow managed to win the round. Sportskeeda Esports asked SMG's enerii about what led their team to go ahead with such a risky move. Here's what she said:

"I think it's cause they liked using utility early round right. Then we wasted a lot of their utilities. They were playing two Initiators, so when we did that, they have no info utilities anymore so we just decided to contact it all the way. And yeah because it's a low buy anyway we were just like you know let's just go for it, it's fine."

Expand Tweet

With this win, Team SMG has moved further into the lower bracket. They will be facing off against Team Liquid next, and the loser of this matchup will be eliminated from the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.