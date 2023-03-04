"LOUD is a good team, you cannot disrespect them"- Fnatic Alfajer on facing the home team at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Final (Exclusive)

Fnatic successfully defeated NAVI in the VCT LOCK//IN semifinals for the Omega group. The European team has made it to the Grand Final, where they'll face LOUD, the Brazilian giants in their home crowd. Fans are anticipating an intense battle between the two rosters in a best-of-five series, as both teams will be giving it their all.

So far, both Fnatic and LOUD have displayed phenomenal performances. That being said, Fnatic will soon be taking on a second Brazilian team in front of their home crowd at VCT LOCK//IN, as the European squad has already defeated FURIA in the Omega group.

After emerging victorious in the series against NAVI, Fnatic had a few words to share about LOUD before facing them in the Grand Final.

Alfajer on facing LOUD at VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo 2023 and expectations on facing the home team

Emir "Alfajer" Beder is a professional Valorant player from Turkey who's currently signed under Fnatic. He's well-known for taking on the Sentinel role for his team as he shines on Agents like Killjoy and Cypher. Emir has made countless plays that have helped his roster win in the past.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports at the Fnatic vs NAVI post-game press conference, Alfajer was asked to provide his opinion on facing a second Brazilian roster in the tournament, especially when he previously mentioned that home teams are generally under a lot of pressure because of the crowd:

"I'm not gonna feel pressured, they also won't be feeling pressured because the crowd is with them."

The Turkish player felt that neither of the two teams would be under pressure, especially LOUD as the crowd would be supporting them wholeheartedly. So far, this has been quite true, as LOUD have aggressively gone through the tournament by defeating all of their past opponents up until the Grand Final. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising if the Brazilian roster wins it all for their home crowd.

Alfajer continued his statement by saying that LOUD is an exceptional team:

"LOUD is a good team, you cannot disrespect them. All I can say is we want to win."

It is yet to be seen which roster will emerge victorious and secure an additional slot for their region at the VCT: Masters Tokyo 2023. VCT LOCK//IN is all set for an epic conclusion, with two teams from different regions facing off against each other. While the crowd is excited for their home team to win, Fnatic is ready to make it a tough fight.

Fans will be able to catch the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final live on March 4, 2023 at 10:00 am PST/7:00 pm CET/11:30 pm IST through the official VCT handles on YouTube and Twitch.tv.

Poll : 0 votes