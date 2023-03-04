When and where to watch VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Final?

VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo is set to conclude soon after 32 of the participating teams battled each other over the course of two weeks. All the partnered teams, alongside two Chinese invites, were present in Brazil so they could make their way to secure an extra slot for their region at VCT: Masters Tokyo 2023.

With only two of the best teams in the tournament remaining, fans are excited to see which roster gets their hands on the lion's share of the $100,000 first prize money. The grand final for VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is a few hours away as of the time of writing.

VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo grand final to begin on March 4, 2023

Both semifinal matchups for the Alpha and Omega groups ended on March 3. LOUD and Fnatic came out victorious after defeating their respective opponents. DRX and NAVI, unfortunately, had a rough run in the semifinal games after both the rosters were defeated in a 2:3 and 0:3 fashion.

Moving forward to the grand final game, fans will be able to catch the matchup between LOUD and Fnatic live at the following times:

Saturday, March 4

Grand Finals (LOUD vs Fnatic): 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Edit: LOUD's exceptional performance in VCT LOCK//IN has left fans eagerly anticipating the home team's victory, but the Fnatic roster is also determined to defeat their opponents. Both teams advanced to the end of the single-elimination tournament, where most of the participating teams struggled to keep up.

Even big rosters like NAVI, which houses players who have all won an international LAN tournament before, lost their footing at the very end of the semifinals. Many fans are expecting Fnatic to win in Brazil, but LOUD has had exceptional performances in VCT LOCK//IN, and they are not to be underestimated.

The grand final will undoubtedly be a sight to behold, with the two strong giants taking on each other. Each roster houses exceptional talent who are known for making fascinating plays. Both teams come from different regions and share a unique heritage when it comes to esports. While Brazil has always been known for an evergrowing passion in FPS (First-person shooter) esports, Europe has also been making significant strides in the field.

Where can fans catch the VCT LOCK//IN São Paulo grand final?

Fans will be able to capture the LOUD vs Fnatic grand final live for VCT LOCK//IN through the official Valorant Champions Tour handles on platforms like YouTube and Twitch. These platforms will also feature watch parties streamed by various content creators that viewers can join to have a different experience while watching Valorant esports.

Enthusiastic readers can also purchase merch to celebrate the tournament. However, it's important to note that these items often sell out quickly due to high demand.

