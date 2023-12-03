"My team is very resilient": Team Liquid's Joojina after their win against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has led to some of the most exciting moments in Valorant history. Day 5 was nothing short of these as it saw two matches, the second of which was a rematch between Brazil's very own Team Liquid and EMEA's G2 Gozen.

The event had kicked off with an Upper bracket match between the two teams where G2 Gozen were able to take the victory. However, the rematch went in the opposite direction as Team Liquid was fired up and took down G2 by 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series, eliminating them from the event.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Team Liquid's Joojina, during which she praised her team, saying:

"My team is very resilient."

Team Liquid's Joojina talks about the rematch win against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Team Liquid started the VCT event a little slow with their loss against G2 Gozen. However, since then, the team has been on an incredible lower bracket run, taking down almost every team in a 2-0 fashion. On Day 5, their team had to play two Bo3 series back-to-back and still managed to stay on top of their opponents.

One of Team Liquid's newest recruits, Joojina, has been taking the Valorant community by storm. She is one of the most clutch players on the roster and has an enormous impact in every round.

During the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked Joojina whether playing two series in a single day somewhere helped in defeating G2 Gozen in the rematch. Here's what she said:

"I wouldn't think so. Overall my team is very resilient, so we were able to reset. But playing two matches in a day overall is not a very good thing. In the end it was a good result that we got."

After this win, Team Liquid made their way to the Grand Finals of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. They will be facing off against NA's Shopify Rebellion in a Bo5 (Best-of-five) series to determine the world champions.