New Valorant Beta Bundle takes players back to the good old days

Riot Games has announced the brand new Valorant Beta Bundle. It is exactly what it sounds like: a bundle celebrating the game and the players who have been with it since its Beta launch days. Naturally, it will feature a knife from its early days, which was then removed. The bundle's release date is yet to be revealed, but its contents have been unveiled.

Ad

This article will go over the recent Valorant Beta Bundle announcement and reveal all the items involved within it.

Valorant Beta Bundle: A nostalgic trip to 2020

The Valorant Beta Bundle is aimed at audiences who have been with the title from the get-go. The game's Beta testing phase allowed players to have some skins, some of which would then not make it back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, with the new bundle, players can finally lay their eyes on the coveted Imperium Knife once again. Here is everything included in the Beta Bundle:

Imperium Knife

Beta Remastered Buddy

Beta Remastered animated Player Card

Beta Remasetered spray

The animated player card reinvokes the good old days by portraying the key-art style image of Viper, Phoenix, and Jett against the red and black Valorant theme. The beta buddy is a reactive new buddy that changes color with a kill or perhaps with each kill.

Ad

The Imperium Knife from the Valorant beta days has returned in its original glory, and some additional touch-ups, and finally, the spray will play lobby music from the early days of Valorant when used in-game.

The Valorant Beta Bundle seemingly has no guns involved, and the price hasn't been revealed. However, more may come to light in the near future.

Read more Valorant-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More