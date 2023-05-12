"Our executions today were not up to the mark": TS on Gen.G's performance against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

The VCT Pacific tournament is reaching its final week, and some teams have already secured their spot in the playoffs in the preceding weeks. As they enter the Super Week, other teams are still battling for the opportunity to compete in the last stage of the tournament and potentially represent the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming Valorant Masters event.

Gen.G is a Korean team that belongs to the latter category. After losing their match against Talon Esports in Week 7, they may have jeopardized their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Gen.G's TS talks about match against Talon Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Abhipsito Das of Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to interview Yu "TS" Tae-seok, Gen.G's in-game leader (IGL) after their match. Over the course of the interview, TS spoke about his choice of Controller based on the team composition, the team's map pool in VCT Pacific League, and more.

Q. Can you walk me through what the thought process is that determines whether you play Astra or Omen on a particular map?

TS: For me, if the rest of the team is playing a composition that is more on the aggressive side, I would like to play Astra to complement them. If the rest of the team is playing more passively, then I would play Omen and be more aggressive myself.

Q. If you had to rank your map pool in order of how good the team is on each map over the course of the VCT Pacific League so far, what would that list look like?

TS: I am not sure we are feeling particularly strong on any map right now. Our worst map was Icebox, and it’s gone [chuckles]. It’s really hard to rank them though.

[Are you looking forward to Bind being back in the pool?]

TS: The fact that Icebox is gone is definitely a good thing for us, but the fact that Bind is back can make it a hidden pick that works in our favor.

Q. Are you satisfied with your individual and team performance in today’s series?

TS: I would say our performance today was not very good at all. Our communication was particularly bad. When a certain player got intel on the enemy, they were not relaying that information, maybe they were a bit too rigid and unable to communicate in time.

Today every round was super important, and dropping rounds that were so important wasn’t very conducive to our goals.

Q. Did the Lotus pick from Talon Esports take you by surprise in today’s VCT Pacific League series?

TS: To be honest, I thought that their best map was Haven, so they would pick Haven. So yes, the Lotus pick was a bit surprising to us.

Q. What are some of the things that the team could have done better for a better performance on Lotus today?

TS: I think our executions today were not up to the mark. By that, I mean when we were able to obtain information, we should have been able to act based on it, but we were not able to do that. We were lacking in that respect also.

The Super Week of VCT Pacific comes next. What are your expectations from it?

TS: We are well aware of our issues right now. So no, there is no different approach specific to the Super Week of VCT Pacific League.

Poll : 0 votes