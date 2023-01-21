What do these Valorant terms mean: NT, GG, NS, and more

Valorant is a character-based FPS title from Riot Games that experienced a meteoric rise after its launch in 2020. The game allows for communication among players via text chat, voice chat, and in-game pings.

Sometimes, it is easier to use abbreviations when communicating as it cuts down on the time taken to type or talk. Most of them are not native to Valorant, so gamers familiar with other multiplayer FPS titles usually have a fairly easy time making sense of them.

However, those foraying into this genre with Valorant as their first game may have a tough time figuring out what their teammates or opponents mean when they use abbreviations such as GG, NT and so on.

This article will draw up a list of commonly-used abbreviations in the game and their usage.

Take your Valorant in-game communication to the next level with abbreviations like GG, NT, NS, and more

Abbreviated terms serve different purposes in Valorant chat. They can be used to greet players, communicate with teammates as well as enemies, and commend each other during the match. Here are some of the most commonly used abbreviations that you should be familiar with.

GLHF - Good luck, have fun

This is said at the start of a game to wish both teammates and opponents good luck. It also serves as a reminder that the match should be fun above all things, and players should not resort to toxicity at any point.

NT - Nice try

This is what you tell a teammate when they try their best to clutch a round but fail to do so. It is an attempt to cheer them up.

NS - Nice shot

Bring this one out when a teammate or an opponent hits an insane flick or a one-shot headshot as it is quite encouraging. However, beware of saying this to an opponent Jett or Reyna lest you should give them too much motivation.

GG/GGWP - Good game/Good game, well played

It is common courtesy to say this after a game of Valorant to indicate that you had fun irrespective of whether you won or lost.

AFK - Away from keyboard

This is how to refer to a teammate or an enemy that has left to tend to something else while the game is still on. AFK is also often expanded as "a free kill."

DC - Disconnect

This refers to a player on the server losing internet connectivity and therefore getting disconnected from the game.

FTW - For the win

This term goes beyond Valorant and, for that matter, the FPS ecosystem. It is about extending support to an idea and can often be found on social media.

LFP - Looking for party

You might ecnounter this in a Deathmatch game where a solo player is looking for a person to duo with.

OMW - On my way

This is said when a teammate calls for rotation, and you are going over to where they called you.

MB - My bad

It is perfectly fine to make mistakes in the game. Admitting it and trying to avoid it in the future is the attitude you should have in the aftermath. It will make you a good teammate and eventually a better player.

1HP

HP stands for hit-points. However, 1HP doesn't necessarily stand for exactly 1 hit-point. For example, if someone hits a Killjoy for 135 damage and says "KJ is 1HP," they simply mean that the Killjoy will die with a single body shot from any gun.

WP - Well-played

This is used to commend a teammate or opponent for a good play made by them.

Feel free to use these abbreviations in-game!

