"Our teammates did a lot of scrims" - DFM HSK talks about team's improved form against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League (Exclusive)

Week 2 Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League came to a dramatic end with two intense matches. Both of these series saw two evenly matched teams, with all the matchups going to the third and final map to determine the winner. The first series was between Team Secret and Paper Rex, in which TS won with a scoreline of 2-1. This was followed by a matchup between DetonatioN FocusMe and Gen.G, where Gen.G won the match with a scoreline of 2-1 as well.

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. It's officially being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The league consists of ten Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region. Teams that end up in the top three spots in this tournament will claim slots in VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

DFM HSK talks about the team's drastic improvement in VCT 2023: Pacific League

DetonatioN FocusMe previously went head-to-head against Paper Rex and seemed uncoordinated and out of form, which eventually resulted in them not winning a single map in the match. Fortunately, DFM's performance saw drastic improvements in yesterday's match against Gen.G.

During Week 2, Day 2 scrum interviews for VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to approach the head coach of DetonatioN FocusMe. The coach was asked about the team's performance against Gen.G. He was specifically questioned about their sudden improvement in performance within a very short period of time and what changes were made to achieve this.

For this query, coach HSK had to say the following (translated from Korean):

"Our teammates did a lot of scrims in the same ways, and also our teammates are really good at the matches. That's why we are getting better performances."

According to coach HSK, the team participated in a lot of scrims. They played really well in them and that performance was seemingly reflected in their latest match against Gen.G. HSK attributed the team's skills, hard work, and practice to their success in those scrims, which subsequently resulted in DFM's better composure and overall performance against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League.

DetonatioN FocusMe is a Japanese esports organization. Although they were initially formed in 2012, they entered the Valorant scene in 2020. As such, they're one of the ten talented teams from the Asia Pacific region that are officially partnered with Valorant. So far, DFM's performance in the 2023 season has been lacking. However, the team slowly seems to be getting back on track, with their recent performance against Gen.G being more than impressive.

DetonatioN FocusMe's upcoming opponent in VCT 2023: Pacific League is Rex Regum Qeon. This highly anticipated match is set to take place on April 8, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.

