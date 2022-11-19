"Pearl is one of the hardest maps for me" - X10's Muffyn on her role against Shopify Rebellion in VCT Game Changers Berlin

X10 Sapphire has had a dominating regional performance in VCT Game Changers APAC. However, since arriving in Berlin, the Thai team has faced a few difficulties when playing against top-notch rosters like G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion GC.

X10 has been eliminated for now from the VCT Game Changers Berlin tournament following the Shopify matchup.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT X10 Sapphire: Though this APAC team had a rocky start in 2022, their recent performance in the fiercely competitive APAC Qualifiers has proven they deserve a spot at the Game Changers Champs. Players to watch: Poly, JinNy X10 Sapphire: Though this APAC team had a rocky start in 2022, their recent performance in the fiercely competitive APAC Qualifiers has proven they deserve a spot at the Game Changers Champs. Players to watch: Poly, JinNy https://t.co/EJSxGQ0yYb

With that being said, the roster still had a good run in Berlin. They took on KRÜ Fem in the Lower Round 1 and also performed phenomenally in the matchup. However, they slipped against the top teams in the tournament.

There is a good chance of a comeback in the future considering they are one of the best teams in their region.

X10 Sapphire's Muffyn talks about her role in the matchup against Shopify Rebellion in VCT Game Changers Berlin 2022

Chalita "Muffyn" Buathong is a Valorant professional player from Thailand who is currently playing for X10 Sapphire. She is also a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player.

Muffyn is arguably one of the best Duelist players from her region according to her VCT statistics, and thrives on Agents like Neon and Chamber. She has also been seen playing Jett on numerous occasions.

When her team went up against Shopify Rebellion in the Lower Round 2 of the VCT Game Changers Berlin, Muffyn showcased a phenomenal play on the first map with a kill-count of 25 in Haven. However, Shopify Rebellion made a comeback after a 9-3 scoreline at half-time.

Following that, X10 failed to secure a second match in the best-of-three format, which led to them being eliminated from the tournament for now.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Muffyn was asked if switching her role on the second map could have provided any benefits for the team as there were not a lot of active frags from her side.

To this, she had a pretty simple answer. She stated:

"There would have been no difference. Pearl is one of the hardest maps for me."

On the second map against Shopify Rebellion GC, the Thai team really struggled to maintain the momentum. The North American opponents dominated the first half, and there was no sign of a comeback from X10. This put them in a very tight situation.

According to Muffyn's statement, a role-change wouldn't have made a difference considering the map is really difficult for her. With that being said, Pearl is indeed a fairly new addition to Valorant.

The VCT meta is still evolving and fans are yet to see a lot of plays and changes that professional teams can bring to the table. With VCT Game Changers set to conclude in a day, fans are excited to see how the remaining rosters will showcase their talents against each other.

Top-tier teams like G2 Gozen and Team Liquid Brazil have already performed miraculously in past games, with the former having already secured their Grand Finals' slot. It remains to be seen which of the remaining three rosters can make it to the finals and claim the trophy in VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin.

