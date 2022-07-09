"Riot hit the nail with Chamber nerfs"- Valorant Reddit community believes that the character can't be a duelist

Chamber is certainly one of the stronger agents in Valorant even after the nerfs by Riot. While Valorant hosts a wide cast of players with unique abilities, there's no doubt that some are just better than the rest. Interestingly, the Reddit community of the game now feels that Chamber is finally more of a sentinel than a duelist. In a detailed post, one user explained the rationale behind his thoughts.

Chamber's role as a sentinel has always been a topic of debate among Valorant players, primarily because of his kit and abilities. Although he is a sentinel, many players argue that he plays more like a duelist. However, many in the community believe that the idea of a duelist is largely misplaced. Moreover, many players feel that the nerfs provided to Chamber finally improves the sentinel aspect of the character. As the debate rages on, several Reddit community members have expressed their thoughts on Chamber and his potential role.

Valorant community on Reddit discusses how Chamber excels as a sentinel

The original post was made by Reddit user u/DensetsuNoTroy, who refuted the claim that Chamber is more of a duelist. The user went on to state how Chamber has always been a sentinel, as described in the official description of the character. The user further stated that most players misunderstand what the duelist role is about.

The user added that the recent nerfs to Chamber make him even more of a sentinel. Even after the nerfs, Chamber has had a high pick rate in the meta, which is a testament to his effectiveness.

Other users also joined the discussion and expressed their opinions on Chamber. One user claimed that most people misunderstand the role of duelists. Many tend to think that the role of a duelist is to only get kills, which is a major misconception.

One user stated that Valorant players shouldn't stress too much about the assigned role of an agent. Players should play a role based on the team's needs and help the team instead of focusing on the preassigned roles.

Another player added that many fans misunderstood Chamber because of his abilities. Since Chamber has weapons as abilities, they can be used to ensure more kills, which has resulted in the misconception that he is a duelist.

One player added that barring his weapon abilities, Chamber has nothing in his kit that makes him a duelist. While all the duelists are highly mobile, the player added that Chamber is quite slow, which is usually a sentinel characteristic.

Another player added that it's mostly the lower-ranked players who feel that Chamber is a duelist.

Many believe that Chamber has neither the entry-based abilities nor the power to remove enemies from their positions, which are considered trademark abilities of Duelists.

One Valorant player thinks that the recent nerfs to Chamber will result in him being less preferred to other sentinels. However, it's quite likely that the pro scene will continue to favor Chamber for the time being.

However, there are some fans who believe that the nerfs weren't enough, and Chamber's powers should be reduced further.

It's quite clear that while Chamber has slight similarities with the duelists, he does justice to his official description. Despite the nerfs, Chamber remains quite effective in the current Valorant meta.

