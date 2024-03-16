"The Spanish fans have been unreal"-Team Heretic's benjyfishy after playing his first international match in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is the first international event of the 2024 season. Eight teams from all over the world have been giving their best in the event's Swiss stage to make it to the Playoffs. Day 2 had two matches scheduled, and one of them was between EMEA's Team Heretics and Americas' Sentinels.

The matchup was an even one as the Bo3 (Best-of-three) went all the way to the final map. Both teams were able to win their own map picks, but it was ultimately Sentinels that took away the series by a 2-1 win.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Team Heretics' benjyfishy, during which he exclaimed:

"The Spanish fans have been unreal."

Team Heretics' benjyfishy talks about his experience in his first international match and the loss against Sentinels in VCT Masters Madrid

Team Heretics was one of the biggest surprises from the EMEA region. This newly revamped roster took down the likes of NAVI and FUT Esports to qualify for the international event. Being the home team for VCT Masters Madrid, expectations have been very high for this squad.

In their match against Sentinels, Team Heretics were able to hold down the fort. They were able to get themselves in early advantages but struggled to close out the maps. Putting up a great fight against Sentinels, one of the favorites, proves their incredible form.

During the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Heretics' benjyfishy to ask him about the loss and his experience in his international debut in front of the home crowd.

Here's what he said:

"It felt really good. The Spanish fans were amazing. I think us as a team, we reset really well after the first map because we believe we should have won that. It was a really close series in general but sadly they (Sentinels) ended up getting it but yeah It's been amazing. The Spanish fans have been unreal."

After this loss, Team Heretics was sent down to the losers bracket. Here, they will first face off against Paper Rex to stay alive in VCT Masters Madrid.

