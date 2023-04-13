"They counter strated us pretty hard" - Warbirds on Team Secret's loss against Gen.G on Haven in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 3, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League took place on April 10. The day saw only one match involving Team Secret and Gen.G, which was extremely intense and kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout it. Although both sides were quite evenly matched, the latter secured the win at Day 3's end with a scoreline of 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023. It is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea, and consists of ten Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region. Teams that manage to secure the top three spots in this event will eventually make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The league will conclude on May 16, 2023.

TS Warbirds on the team's lackluster performance on Haven in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the Week 3, Day 3 match concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask Team Secret's coach Warbirds a series of questions in the post-match scrum interviews. The individual was asked about the team's subpar performance on Haven, where they have lost consecutively over the past two weeks. Warbirds was specifically asked about the problems the side is having with the map. To answer this question, the coach had to say the following:

"Versus Paper Rex, it was an issue with adapting. So one thing we struggled with on defense was holding C (site). Whereas for Gen.G, they obviously had a really big game plan, and they read us. They counter strated us pretty hard. So we just tried to mix it up. I think, despite the score, it was actually really close. Like, we lost both pistols, which makes the map really, really hard. I think going forward, making sure that we secure one of those pistols and we mix things up a little bit more."

According to Team Secret's Warbirds, in their matchup against Paper Rex on Haven, they struggled in defense, especially on the C site. The side lost that map with a score of 11-13. In the match, PRX attacked the site multiple times and was able to break through their defense.

As for the Gen.G match on Haven, the coach stated that they were outplayed. The opposition had better strategies and a game plan to defeat Team Secret. Team Secret were countered when defending as well as attacking. This caused the team to lose on the map. Moreover, he mentions that since they lost the pistol rounds on both the attacking and defensive halves, it set them back.

However, the coach isn't too critical of the team's performance. He believes that the matches were rather close despite the differences in the score. Warbirds will be devising better game plans so that Team Secret is able to secure more pistol rounds and tweak their strategies for the upcoming matchups.

Team Secret will face Rex Regum Qeon next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match between the two squads is set to go live on April 15, 2023.

