Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market returns with no re-rolls

The Night Market in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 is officially up again. The news was revealed by Riot Games via a post on the game's official Twitter account. After days of backend work, it seems like the developer has finally addressed the crashing issue that caused the Night Market's cancellation upon its deployment on June 8, 2023.

As promised, the Night Market is now available again for all fans who want to purchase their favorite skins at discounted rates. However, its return comes with a catch: no re-rolls.

What does no re-rolls mean in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT For those who rolled before the temporary closure, you should see the same weapon skin selection (you can still get the Smite Knife!). Night. Market will close just before the start of Episode 7. Thanks for your patience on this one, let us know if you still see any issues. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… For those who rolled before the temporary closure, you should see the same weapon skin selection (you can still get the Smite Knife!). Night. Market will close just before the start of Episode 7. Thanks for your patience on this one, let us know if you still see any issues. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In the Night Market, players can roll a total of six cards that offer random skins at a discount.

According to the official post on Valorant's Twitter account, those who rolled their cards before the temporary closure of Episode 6 Act 3's Night Market will see the same weapon skin selections on their cards. This means there is no chance of getting different skins after re-rolling cards following the fix update.

This has led many fans to be disappointed, as the previous bug prevented them from browsing other skins upon purchasing one from the market. With no re-rolls, players will have to stick with whatever they had prior to the update.

Many fans have also asked for a specific re-roll option for those who have already rolled their cards in the Night Market before the temporary cancellation. However, it seems Riot Games will stick to the current rule, which applies to everyone in the community.

While Riot Games' "no re-roll" system is harsh, the studio did address the previous issue swiftly (right after the bug started affecting the live servers).

For how long will Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market be active?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



"We're back." caden @CadenHeffron @PlayVALORANT we can only imagine...🫤 @PlayVALORANT we can only imagine...🫤 https://t.co/HRDhhUe1Gl The following statement was released today by the official VALORANT channel in response to questions about the E6A3 Night. Market:"We're back." twitter.com/CadenHeffron/s… The following statement was released today by the official VALORANT channel in response to questions about the E6A3 Night. Market:"We're back." twitter.com/CadenHeffron/s…

While the original Night Market was supposed to kick off on June 6, it took longer than expected due to the crashing bug.

Now that the discounted marketplace is back, Riot Games has announced that it will close right before Episode 7 Act 1 starts, which is sometime around June 29.

