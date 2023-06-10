Why was Valorant’s Night Market canceled this week in Episode 6 Act 3?

Valorant has officially announced the cancellation of the Night Market for Episode 6 Act 3 for the week. This news has saddened the game's community as every member eagerly wanted the discounted marketplace to return in this Act. However, Riot Games said it is working on an update in this regard, and it will be deployed in the coming days.

With the market being disabled, fans can no longer browse through their favorite skins at a discounted price.

Night Market canceled in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 due to bug

Earlier this week, Riot Games announced that it will disable the Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market due to a store rotation bug that stopped users from browsing a new skin in a slot once an item is purchased. Although the studio did not give any further information, it revealed that it was working on a fix.

However, fast forward two days, and the developer had to cancel the Night Market for issues generated by this bug.

In Valorant's latest post on Twitter, Riot Games mentioned that a bug in the Night Market is causing it to crash. This has forced the developer to cancel the current marketplace update.

When will Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market possibly return?

According to the official tweet posted by Valorant, Riot Games is working on a patch to fix the bug. The update is expected to arrive by June 15, 2023. While the studio had to cancel this week's Night Market update, it also stated that it is ready to give it another shot next week.

Fans were extremely hyped for the Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market as the discounted marketplace only comes once an Act. It also allows users to purchase their beloved skins at reasonably cheap prices. With the update canceled, fans will now have to wait until Riot Games comes up with a fix.

Riot Games has always been known to deploy patches quickly. That being said, it seems that the current issue may take some time for the developer to fix due to its complex nature.

This is been the first time fans have faced such an issue with the Night Market. In the past, all updates regarding the discounted marketplace have been pretty smooth, as it has always allowed players to purchase their desired skins without running into problems. That said, the backend is always a complicated place and technical difficulties are inevitable for both players and developers.

