Valorant Game Changers pros banned for violating gender eligibility rules

Valorant Game Changer athletes Alex "Dsylexic" Luong and Jennifer "nabiichu" Choe are officially facing a multi-year ban from Riot-sanctioned competitions, following various violations from tournaments. Valorant fans may be surprised to hear about this predicament as the athletes misled tournament officials with Dsylexic's gender eligibility requirements.

Both the aforementioned players have violated several rulings while competing in tournaments that were organized by Riot Games. This has significantly damaged the reputation of the VCT Game Changers' competition as one of Dsylexic's violations includes cheating as well. Riot Games have taken strict action against the incidents caused by the two players.

Valorant Game Changer athletes Dsylexic and Nabiichu received official bans, following gender eligibility violations

On February 9, 2023, Riot Games officially announced the news of Dsylexic and nabiichu receiving bans, as the players misled tournament officials for VCT Game Changers with Dsylexic's gender eligibility. This incident violated the gender eligibility requirements for the tournament as Game Changer is a stage that's strictly meant for women and other marginalized genders.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na A competitive ruling has been issued against Alex “Dsylexic” Luong and Jennifer “nabiichu” Choe. Read the full ruling: A competitive ruling has been issued against Alex “Dsylexic” Luong and Jennifer “nabiichu” Choe. Read the full ruling:

Both players have received tough penalty periods as they're banned from all Riot-sanctioned competitions for a fixed period of time. While Alex "Dsylexic" Luong has received a ban from Riot-based competitions for eight years, Jennifer "nabiichu" Choe has received a ban from Riot-sanctioned competition for a period of five years.

Besides violating gender policies, Dsylexic faces a longer ban for a more indecorous reason. During a game against Counter Logic Gaming Red, the player was caught using a 'prohibited' third-party cheating program. Riot has expressed that the second incident violates the Valorant Champions Tour Global Competition Policy.

Dyslexic's ban could possibly be lifted on October 8, 2030. nabiichu, on the other hand, will be able to professionally compete in the game from around October 8, 2027 onwards. These bans will be enforced by Riot as they've ensured that any player violating the strict policies will have to face them, regardless of gender.

Based on Riot's timeline, the first incident occurred on October 8, 2022. nabiichu was a member of EQ Cerise as the team was competing against CLG Red in an official VCT Game Changers tournament. EQ was granted permission to use an emergency substitute for just that one match.

Dsylexic, a person who prefers he/him pronouns, offered nabiichu to mislead the tournament officials in order to play the match against CLG Red. Following the offer, nabiichu agreed to support Dsylexic's idea as they convinced the team and officials that Dsylexic's gender identity was non-binary.

In the same match, Riot's Anti-Cheat team detected Dsylexic's usage of third-party applications which were prohibited in official tournaments. Following a thorough investigation, Riot found multiple cases of Dsylexic cheating during competitive matches. Following both instances on the same day, Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers officially disqualified EQ Cerise's entire roster.

