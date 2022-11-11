Valorant has now taken a complete dive into its franchising era after Riot Games finalized the names of the organizations selected for the Valorant Partnership Program after the conclusion of Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022.
Galaxy Racers will host a Valorant tournament in Hyderabad, where eight international teams will compete to win a big chunk of the massive prize pool. The tournament is scheduled to start on November 18, with some of the biggest names in the region invited to participate in this grand event.
The following section details the India Invitational tournament, which will set a new benchmark for future regional events.
Valorant India Invitational will see top acts of the region duke it out
Valorant is a sensational first-person shooter by Riot that took the world by a strong breeze and quickly became one of the most dominant esports titles in the scene. Several hosts emerged in each region to organize and highlight the talents in the game to bolster their standings.
Galaxy Racer is organizing one of the biggest invite-only tournaments in India with eight elite teams in LAN mode to ensure maximum efficiency for all the players. The tournament will highlight the potential and showcase the in-game prowess of all the professional players participating to win and lift the trophy.
Time and venue
The Valorant India Invitational is scheduled for November 18 - 20. The tournament will be hosted at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad, where teams will face off in a LAN setup.
Prize pool
The prize pool for the Invitational tournament was declared to be a massive $100,000, where the winners will secure the lion’s share of the amount and take home a winner’s trophy.
All teams and their roster
Eight of the best teams were invited by the host to participate in India’s humongous LAN tournament, out of which two Indian teams will join in fighting in the race. The following are the team rosters.
Team Heretics
- Mixwell
- Zeek
- Boo
- AvovA
- keloqz
Paper Rex
- Benkai
- D4v41
- Mindfreak
- f0rsakeN
- Jinggg
Team Secret
- Invy
- Remy
- DubsteP
- Vash
- BORKUM
Rex Regum Qeon
- Ejay
- Tehbotol
- Fl1pzjder
- 2GE
- Lmemore
Boom Esports
- Berserx
- Shiro
- blaZek1ng
- Famouz
- Severine
Bleed Esports
- Retla
- Juicy
- Deryeon
- Crazyguy
- Scary
Enigma Gaming
- Antidote
- Rawfiul
- Tesseract
- Excali
- RvK
GodSquad
- Hellranger
- Lightningfast
- Skrossi
- Kappa
- Skillz
All fans attending the event will get a chance to meet and greet their favorite professional players while attending the tournament. Galaxy Racer has arranged an international stage for the entire country where fans can enjoy and experience the thrill of watching a professional match unfold.