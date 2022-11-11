Valorant has now taken a complete dive into its franchising era after Riot Games finalized the names of the organizations selected for the Valorant Partnership Program after the conclusion of Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022.

Galaxy Racers will host a Valorant tournament in Hyderabad, where eight international teams will compete to win a big chunk of the massive prize pool. The tournament is scheduled to start on November 18, with some of the biggest names in the region invited to participate in this grand event.

The following section details the India Invitational tournament, which will set a new benchmark for future regional events.

Valorant India Invitational will see top acts of the region duke it out

galaxyracerindia @galaxyracerind



@jasonsusantoo, @Jingggxd, @skrossigg,



Book your tickets NOW:



#Valorant #VCT They are coming to Hyderabad! 🤩 But are you going to be there? 🤔 @sScaryOfficial ! Witness these top Valorant players in action at GMR Arena from 18-20 Nov! 🥳Book your tickets NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran… They are coming to Hyderabad! 🤩 But are you going to be there? 🤔@jasonsusantoo, @Jingggxd, @skrossigg, @sScaryOfficial! Witness these top Valorant players in action at GMR Arena from 18-20 Nov! 🥳Book your tickets NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran…#Valorant #VCT https://t.co/3duUfUF6dJ

Valorant is a sensational first-person shooter by Riot that took the world by a strong breeze and quickly became one of the most dominant esports titles in the scene. Several hosts emerged in each region to organize and highlight the talents in the game to bolster their standings.

Galaxy Racer is organizing one of the biggest invite-only tournaments in India with eight elite teams in LAN mode to ensure maximum efficiency for all the players. The tournament will highlight the potential and showcase the in-game prowess of all the professional players participating to win and lift the trophy.

Time and venue

The Valorant India Invitational is scheduled for November 18 - 20. The tournament will be hosted at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad, where teams will face off in a LAN setup.

Prize pool

galaxyracerindia @galaxyracerind



Block your 🗓️ and be there in Hyderabad from 18-20 Nov to experience the action!



In case you haven't bought your tickets, Book them NOW:-



#Valorant #VCT #Sunburn Are you ready to be a part of #Valorant IndiaInvitational & Sunburn spectacle? 🤔Block your 🗓️ and be there in Hyderabad from 18-20 Nov to experience the action!In case you haven't bought your tickets, Book them NOW:- in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran… Are you ready to be a part of #ValorantIndiaInvitational & Sunburn spectacle? 🤔Block your 🗓️ and be there in Hyderabad from 18-20 Nov to experience the action! 💥In case you haven't bought your tickets, Book them NOW:- in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran…#Valorant #VCT #Sunburn https://t.co/CKKdENcXHp

The prize pool for the Invitational tournament was declared to be a massive $100,000, where the winners will secure the lion’s share of the amount and take home a winner’s trophy.

All teams and their roster

Eight of the best teams were invited by the host to participate in India’s humongous LAN tournament, out of which two Indian teams will join in fighting in the race. The following are the team rosters.

Team Heretics

Mixwell

Zeek

Boo

AvovA

keloqz

Paper Rex

Benkai

D4v41

Mindfreak

f0rsakeN

Jinggg

Team Secret

Invy

Remy

DubsteP

Vash

BORKUM

Rex Regum Qeon

Ejay

Tehbotol

Fl1pzjder

2GE

Lmemore

Boom Esports

Berserx

Shiro

blaZek1ng

Famouz

Severine

Bleed Esports

Retla

Juicy

Deryeon

Crazyguy

Scary

Enigma Gaming

Antidote

Rawfiul

Tesseract

Excali

RvK

GodSquad

Hellranger

Lightningfast

Skrossi

Kappa

Skillz

taniagamingYT @TaniagamingYT Giveaway Alert

Stand a chance to win Weekend Pass of the

2 lucky winners



Here is what you need to do:-

- Follow Me

- Follow @GalaxyRacerIndia

- Fill a form:

#VCT

11th nov is LASTDATE Giveaway AlertStand a chance to win Weekend Pass of the #ValorantIndiaInvitational from 18-20 November in Hyderabad! 🤩2 lucky winnersHere is what you need to do:-- Follow Me- Follow @GalaxyRacerIndia- Fill a form: forms.gle/wRPCDp7qenWJ6v… 11th nov is LASTDATE 🚨Giveaway Alert🚨Stand a chance to win Weekend Pass of the #ValorantIndiaInvitational from 18-20 November in Hyderabad! 🤩2 lucky winnersHere is what you need to do:-- Follow Me- Follow @GalaxyRacerIndia- Fill a form: forms.gle/wRPCDp7qenWJ6v…#VCT 11th nov is LASTDATE https://t.co/ohC0saED1q

All fans attending the event will get a chance to meet and greet their favorite professional players while attending the tournament. Galaxy Racer has arranged an international stage for the entire country where fans can enjoy and experience the thrill of watching a professional match unfold.

Poll : 0 votes