Valorant NA partners with Knights Arena as tournament organizers for VCT 2023

The VCT 2023 is on the horizon and fans have been extremely excited regarding the future of the Valorant professional scene in the coming years. Ever since Riot Games announced their Partnership program, it has been very clear that franchising will be the heart and soul of Valorant Champions Tour for the next five years at least.

Valorant NA recently announced its partnership with Knights Arena to organize the upcoming VCT 2023 tournaments. The partnership has been rendered official through both organizations, posting the announcement on their official Twitter handles.

Knights Arena @KnightsArena We are proud to announce we will be partnering with @riotgames to be the Official tournament organizers for VALORANT Challengers NA and Game Changers Na! We are proud to announce we will be partnering with @riotgames to be the Official tournament organizers for VALORANT Challengers NA and Game Changers Na! https://t.co/N7tz0GhiL1

Knights Arena is known for being the events arm for the Pittsburgh Knights, according to their article. They will be taking charge of both the NA VCT Challengers and NA Game Changers 2023 tournaments.

The Knights Arena has hosted many successful Valorant tournaments prior to VCT 2023 and Game Changers. Some of these popular tournaments include names like the Sakura Cup and Valorant Gaunlet Series.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na We're excited to announce we've partnered with Knights Arena to be the official tournament organizer for VALORANT Challengers NA and Game Changers NA!



Read more:

Since the launch of the organization in 2017, the Knights have been focusing on entertaining and sharing Esports across the globe via managing various events. Valorant being one of their most popular stages, they have decided to support Riot for the upcoming VCT event in 2023.

The 10 teams for the Partnership program under NA have already been selected for the region. While franchising will be the center point of the event, it can be expected that the tournaments will go through a lot of organizing and pressure that Knights Arena is willing to take.

The collaboration between Knights Arena and Riot Games will kick off with the Challenger League Qualifiers. According to the official article, there is more in store for the 2023 Game Changers season and the future of Valorant.

It can be said that Knights Arena will be solely focused on Valorant exclusively for the time being as their article also mentions that they are no longer going to field a team in the 2023-24 season.

The Arena has always been about bringing the esports community together. They have promised to deliver success to the NA Valorant Regional league. Their main goal revolves around raising the bar to create a unique experience for the entire Valorant fanbase during the upcoming year.

Riot Games has always been creative by delivering viewers with unique programs like Game Changers. Such events help the community gain more exposure.

Knights Arena taking responsibility for North America's Valorant Champions Tour Challengers and Game Changers in 2023 can help the community shape a better viewpoint in the future.

The NA region is already an important pillar in the Valorant professional ecosystem. The Knights organization has the potential to deliver the utmost success to the region via top-notch organizing qualities and services to the viewers.

