Valorant's Give Back Bundle is live now: How to vote, skin choices, and more

Riot Games' Give Back Bundle for Valorant players in 2022 is live right now, and players can vote for their favorite skins. This initiative is taken to give gamers the opportunity to make a difference in the community. The developers stated in an official tweet that a certain amount of funding would go directly to their Social Impact Fund.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Make a choice. Make a difference.



By financially contributing to Social Impact Fund, players can pick up some highly sought-after skins, courtesy of the Give Back Bundle initiative. Here's how players can vote for their preferred cosmetics.

Everything to know about Riot Games' Give Back Bundle initiative in Valorant

How to vote in Give Back Bundle initiative

Voting for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle has begun, as stated by Riot Games on Twitter. You can cast your vote directly on the official page for Valorant on the same social media website. There are four tweets that will allow you to do that, all of which can be found on the handle for the title. For convenience, here are the relevant links:

The voting process for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle will last till October 23, 2022. Players can also vote through Valorant's official Facebook handle.

What are the skin choices for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle initiative?

Players will only be able to choose from four options that will make it into the Give Back Bundle.

To vote, fans will have to make a choice between the following options:

Magepunk Spectre or Radiant Crisis Spectre

Forsaken Op or Reaver Odin

Prime Classic or Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost

Oni Phantom or Neptune Vandal

Once the voting is done, only one skin from each option will make it into the final bundle. All the cosmetics up for voting are beloved by the community, and this makes it hard for fans to pick just one from each class.

Riot Games announced their first-ever Give Back Bundle a year ago. The particular bundle provided players with the opportunity to grab fan-favorite skins from Valorant. The Give Back Bundle could also include exclusive player cards, Gun Buddies, and sprays.

The same bundle for 2022 can be expected to bring joy to players by allowing them to vote for what they prefer and delivering the community's favorite skin. With that being said, 50% of the proceeds from gun skins and 100% of proceeds from other accessories will go to Riot Games' Social Impact Fund.

