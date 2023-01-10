Valorant servers will be taken down from 6 am PST to prepare for new map Lotus, Patch 6.0, and Episode 6 Act 1

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide can expect Patch 6.0 to drop in the coming hours. With the arrival of the new patch, players will be taken into Act 1 of Episode 6: Revelation, wherein they can experience all the new features that Riot Games has implemented into the game.

One of the key additions to Valorant in the upcoming patch is Lotus, a brand new map set in India. Alongside this, players can also experience a reworked version of Split, Omen nerfs, a brand new Battlepass, a new skin collection, and many more changes.

Patch 6.0 can be expected to be a huge one, with two maps, a variety of skins and other cosmetics entering the game all at once. Due to the size of its content, the upcoming patch will require a few hours of server downtime before players can get their hands on all the unique elements of the new Act.

When will Valorant servers be taken offline for Patch 6.0?

As mentioned earlier, players can expect the upcoming patch to be rather huge as it's set to introduce an entirely new map, while bringing forward changes to an existing map. Additionally, there will be Agent changes and bug fixes, which are likely to occupy more space and make the update even heftier.

According to the official Valorant service status page, the Riot client will be offline during the following timings to prepare for Patch 6.0:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 20:00 PST

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Following past trends, Valorant servers in all regions will be down from anywhere between approximately 1 to 2 hours. Due to the size of Patch 6.0, the server downtime can even extend to over 4 hours if the developers face issues with the server maintenance procedure.

Once Patch 6.0 has arrived, the game's global playerbase will get to experience Valorant's first ever map set in India, Lotus. This three-site map is a rather unique one, featuring exclusive features such as its two rotating doors, breakable doors, silent drop, and 3 ultimate orbs.

Players can also look forward to the much-awaited return of Split, which will enter the map pool after notable adjustments to its map design. Furthermore, Breeze and Bind will make their way out of the rotating 7-map pool in the upcoming Act to accommodate Lotus and Split.

Valorant players are also excited to try out the Araxys collection, which is an Exclusive Edition skin bundle that will roll out with Patch 6.0. With the Araxys collection and a brand new Battlepass on the way, players will have a lot of exciting components to look forward to in Episode 6 Act 1.

