'We fell a bit short of our own expectations'- Sentinels' SyykoNT on implementing strategies at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Valorant fans witnessed one of the greatest matchups in recent VCT history as Sentinels and Fnatic battled it out in VCT LOCK//IN 2023. The fan-favorite teams went head to head at São Paulo, Brazil, and the crowd cherished every single moment of the game. Delivering an exceptional performance, Fnatic took the win and progressed to the next stage of the tournament.

SyykoNT, head coach for Sentinels, stated in the post-match conference:

"I think we fell a bit short of our own aspirations and expectations."

While Sentinels failed to secure an extra slot for their region at the VCT Masters, the team will still be getting plenty of preparation time before the 2023 VCT season. Day 3 of VCT LOCK//IN featured some excellent plays by the North American roster, and fans are curious to know how the team plans to deal with their upcoming games.

Sentinels' head coach SyykoNT discusses roster's performance in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Don "SyykoNT" Muir is a professional Valorant coach and manager, currently signed under Sentinels. The American is known for his exceptional coaching style and has led his roster to many victories.

Coming into VCT LOCK//IN 2023, SyykoNT had shared his thoughts on Sentinels' roster improvements and development of new strategies since they last played at the Ludwig X Tarik invitational in January 2023.

Yesterday, after Sentinels' loss against Fnatic, Sportskeeda Esports asked SyykoNT if the team had been under a lot of pressure to implement the strategies mentioned by him at the pre-event press conference for VCT LOCK//IN Omega brackets. To this, SyykoNT delivered a straightforward reply:

"In regards to this tournament, yes. But overall, like I said before, our eyes are on the Champions. Qualifying for that, qualifying for Tokyo and doing well in the league."

Muir then went on to mention certain small goals and focus points for Sentinels in the upcoming days, which will help optimize their performance further.

"These have been our focus points, tand this is just one step along that path."

He added that Sentinels' main goal in the tournament had been to gain more experience. However, the roster failed to meet their own expectations.

"Our goal in this tournament was to get as much experience as possible. I think we fell a bit short of our own aspirations and expectations. However, we learned a lot from this tournament."

SyykoNT concluded his statement by saying that the team is looking forward to getting back with their assistant coaches in North America and reviewing their mistakes as well as potential points-of-improvement.

"We're looking forward to getting back with our assistant coaches, Kaplan and Drew, and looking over our VODS. Not just for our game, but for the entire tournament. Review our practice and see if we can cook up for this next step, which is the league, back home in NA."

While Sentinels fans were disappointed to see the team eliminated from VCT LOCK//IN after the loss against Fnatic, they know that the North American prodigies will bring their best to the upcoming VCT 2023 season. Sentinels has always been a fan favorite team from the NA region, and with players like TenZ and Dephh on board, they have immense potential to do well.

