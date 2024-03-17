"We were just overall not in our best form"- Karmine Corp's N4RRATE on their defeat against Sentinels in VCT Masters Madrid (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Madrid is headed to the finals days of its Swiss stage. So far, the eight teams engaged in some of the most exciting matches in Valorant esports history. One of these matches was between EMEA's Karmine Corp and Americas' Sentinels for the Playoffs spot on Day 3.

Sentinels and Karmine Corp are strong teams with great form at their regional events. However, in this matchup, Sentinels stood strong as they won their map pick, Split, and barely managed to avoid overtime and won on Lotus, getting themselves a 2-0 win in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series.

In the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Karmine Corp's N4RRATE, during which he said:

"We were just overall not in our best form"

Karmine Corp's N4RRATE talks about their defeat against Sentinels in VCT Masters Madrid

Expand Tweet

Karmine Corp surprised everyone in the EMEA region as their roster full of rookies took down the likes of Fnatic, FUT Esports, and Team Heretics. This set high expectations from the team as they were easily one of the best squads going into VCT Masters Madrid.

In their match against Sentinels, Karmine Corp had many moments of brilliance and mounted a streak of rounds despite being down by many. Yet the American team was somehow able to find a way to get back up and close out both the maps of the series.

Sentinels and Karmine Corp have shown strong retake protocols and amazing utility usage in their regional events. So, it was a little puzzling when Karmine Corp could not show the same level of performance as before.

In the post match conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked Karmine Corp's N4RRATE about the issues within the team that led to their loss against Sentinels. Here's what he said:

"Not much I would say. I think we were just overall not in our best form I would say. And that's just kind of it. Sentinels are a really good team and yeah that's it."

Expand Tweet

Due to this loss, Karmine Corp has now been sent to the loser's bracket of VCT Masters Madrid. In their next match, they will play to stay alive in the tournament.

Check out these VCT articles:

All the qualified teams at Masters Madrid || 5 Duelist players to look out for at Masters Madrid || 5 Controller players to look out for at Masters Madrid