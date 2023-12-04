"We did it for meL": Shopify Rebellion's alexis after winning VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023, the last international LAN Valorant event of the year, has finally concluded. The last day of the event saw NA's Shopify Rebellion and Brazil's Team Liquid go head-to-head against each other in a Bo5 (Best-of-five) series. The matchup was extremely close as both teams kept winning one map after another.

The clash came down to the final map, Ascent, where both teams were still equally matched until the second half, where Shopify Rebellion took away the series to cement their legacy as world champions.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk with Shopify Rebellion's alexis, when she said:

"We did it for meL."

Shopify Rebellion's alexis talks about how it was playing the Grand Finals without their IGL on stage in VCT Game Changers Championship

Shopify Rebellion were the favorites to win VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. They had dominated their region continuously and were also able to cruise past all of their international competition effortlessly. This allowed them to have a flawless Upper Bracket run and helped them become the first team to reach the Grand Finals of this event.

However, things got very tricky in the Grand Final for Shopify Rebellion as their IGL (In-game Leader), meL, was unable to play on stage after getting a COVID infection. Despite that, the team pushed past the nail-biter of a series against Team Liquid and earned themselves the crown of world champions.

During the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked Shopify Rebellion's alexis how the team was able to push past their IGL's absence on the stage in the Grand Finals.

Here's what she said:

"Honestly, we just knew that we had to do it for her (meL). She has had our back the entire year, everyday during practice and we just kept our energy up then times as much to make up for the fact that she wasn't on stage. So we honestly just did it for her. We did it for meL."

With this win, Shopify Rebellion became the VCT Game Changers Champions for 2023, securing themselves a total winning of $180,000.