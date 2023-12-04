"It's important to trust each other": Team Liquid's daiki on her biggest takeaways in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has concluded. The last day of the event saw the Grand Final matchup between MA's Shopify Rebellion and Brazil's very own, Team Liquid. Both the teams had given their all to reach this point so the series was expected to be an exciting one.

The Grand Finals was as close as it gets. Despite Shopify having the advantage of two map bans, Team Liquid came out swinging. Both teams were able to win on their own map picks, bringing it to the decider map, Ascent, in the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series. This is where Shopify Rebellion took off and got themselves the trophy for the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked Team Liquid's daiki during which she said:

"It's important to trust each other."

Team Liquid's daiki opened up about her learnings from playing in the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Team Liquid were considered one of the top teams before coming into the event. While the first loss against G2 Gozen might have set those expectations back, Team Liquid persevered and had an incredible lower bracket run.

The team grew stronger with each match and gave Shopify Rebellion a run for their money. In fact, this VCT Grand Final series was extremely close until the second half of the final map, Ascent. Team Liquid proved themselves on the stage in this event.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked Team Liquid's veteran IGL (In-game leader), daiki, about her biggest takeaways from playing in this event. Here's what she said:

“I would say that we learned a lot during this Championship. Not only how to deal with public but also to be a little bit more resilient. We learned when we were nervous or when the comms are messy or not and like from today it was all clear for us. There were opportunities that we would see that some people were a little bit down and we would try to amp them up through the communications. Or even like calm down people that were a little bit off here and there.”

She added:

“I think it was really important we learned how to behave as a group even though we are a new group, we just learned a lot and we do realize how it's important to trust each other and support each other. I would say that the biggest takeaway was that we learned how to operate as a team as a whole.”

With this result, Team Liquid will take second-place at the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 event, outdoing their third-place finish last year. They will walk away with the total winning of $110,000.