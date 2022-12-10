“We will try to give our best” - Team Villainous' BuLL3T ahead of Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 World Finals

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global Valorant esports competition for university students only. It was first held in 2021, with 50,000 students from all across the world participating. This time around, the finals will take place in Brazil with 49 of the best teams on the scene competing for glory and a chance at a major share of the €20,000 prize pool.

Team Villainous won the Red Bull Campus Clutch in India and will now move forward to compete in the World Finals in Brazil. The professional team includes some of the most well-known players in the Indian Valorant scene. The talent pool of Team Villainous includes Aditya "BuLL3T" Kajari, Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar, Tanmay "FOX" Verma, Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed, and Gaurang "GauRanG" Yadav.

Team Villainous' BuLL3T speaks about the upcoming Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil

In an exclusive interview with Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports, Team Villainous’ Aditya "BuLL3T" Kajari shares his experience of winning the Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals, their preparations for the World Finals, advice for upcoming players, and more.

Q. Congratulations on being the Red Bull Campus Clutch winner from India and qualifying for the Red Bull World Finals in Sao Paulo. What was it like winning the Red Bull Campus Clutch from India?

BuLL3T: It was a very different thing for me. I have always wanted to do something related to gaming and now I am finally getting the opportunity to represent India.

Q. As you move forward to the International stage in Brazil, how are you planning on tackling the best talents from around the globe? Any special preparation for the world stage?

BuLL3T: Yes, we are practicing daily with two to four scrims for each map in the game. We are practicing whenever we get time and we will try to give our best in this tournament.

Q. We all start small. Every other day, we learn of small-scale Valorant contests. What role do you believe these tiny enterprises may play in the overall development of esports in India?

BuLL3T: These small tournaments must be channelized on YouTube. They should promote it everywhere and everyone should see it. All tournaments start smart and they grow big with time, just like Skyesports and TEC. When they started, they were small, but now, they are at the next level.

Q. It's often found in our Indian culture that parents are not supportive when it comes to gaming or esports in particular. Did you face the same? If yes, have your parents’ views changed now with all your accomplishments?

BuLL3T: Yes, I faced it a lot. I have been in the gaming scene for the past seven to eight years. But after the lockdown, my parents supported me a lot. They saw a lot of progress in me and they were like “Go for it.”

I used to get scolded a lot for gaming. They asked me not to do it. Indian parents want their children to study hard, and find a good job, but in general, they aren’t supportive when it comes to gaming.

Yes, a lot. They are really happy that I am representing my country.

Q. Do you believe that events like Red Bull Campus Clutch are doing enough to promote esports in India?

BuLL3T: Yes, definitely.

Q. Let's talk about the content creator aspect here. It's known that in order to produce content, we have to consume content. Who are some of your inspirations in the Indian gaming scene?

BuLL3T: Only TbOne. TbOne and SurvE.

Q. What are your thoughts on the upcoming Agent nerfs? How do you think this nerf will be impacting the Sentinel meta with both Chamber and Sage getting nerfed?

BuLL3T: I guess Chamber will now be out of the meta. Jett will be back everywhere. On each and every map, I guess. Jett will replace Chamber. I'm not that updated with the Sage changes, unfortunately.

Q. Speaking of nerfs, you are seen playing the Controller role quite often with Brimstone. Given your familiarity with Controllers, do you have any comments on the upcoming Viper changes?

BuLL3T: (Unlike Brimstone) Viper is not an Agent that can be played on each and every map.

Q. You also played Chamber in TEC. How was your experience playing the Agent?

BuLL3T: Actually, that was my first time playing Chamber officially. It was because my brother was the IGL, Bones. He supported me a lot. He did more than half the work of convincing my parents (for gaming).

Q. Do you have any advice for our young readers and the upcoming generation of esports enthusiasts to make it to the big stage?

BuLL3T: Grind hard, convince your parents about gaming, and do something (related to gaming).

Q. Lastly, we all have a story behind our in-game names. What is your story behind the name ‘BuLL3T’?

BuLL3T: It's actually funny. If you know the movie Bullet Raja by Saif Ali Khan, I'm actually a huge fan of the actor. I liked to keep my name Bullet Raja in those days, the Counter Strike 1.6 days. But no one called me by the name “Bullet Raja,” they just called me Bullet and I like Bullet, the Royal Enfield (motorcycle). So I skipped the "Raja" and just kept it as BuLL3T.

