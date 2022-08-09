When is Valorant Reaver 2.0 Collection Bundle coming to Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Players from India and the rest of the world will soon see the new Reaver 2.0 skin bundle in the in-game store. New updates and information from leakers have set the Valorant community on fire.

This year has seen the launch of many intricately designed beautiful skins coming to Valorant from the Devs at Riot Games. Players have been spoilt for choices from the sci-fi-looking Ultra Edition bundle of Protocol 781-A to the Exclusive Edition skin of RGX 11z Pro 2.0.

However, Riot Games hasn't confirmed that the Reaver 2.0 skin bundle exists. There have been plenty of leaks pointing towards the eventual launch of the skin bundle that is about to happen soon. The bundle is expected to contain gun skins, a Karambit knife skin with a similar animation to the Champions Karambit melee, player cards, and sprays.

With more information being released about the cosmetic bundle, here's when Valorant players in India can get their hands on the Reaver 2.0 bundle.

When and what will the new bundle bring for Indian Valorant players?

Currently, the Run it Back Collection is featured in the in-game store along with the Night Market skins, which are quite exclusive to the player. The Reaver 2.0 Bundle is expected to be available on the Mumbai (Indian) server by 2:30 am IST on August 11.

Skins for the Guardian, Operator, Vandal and Sheriff skins were part of the original Reaver bundle. Skins for these weapons won't be available as the Devs rarely repeat any skins for particular weapons in the subsequent iteration of any bundle. Gamers in India will wake up to a brand new Phantom skin and a slick new Karambit.

Reaver 2 will feature cosmetics for the following weapons:

Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Knife (Karambit)

If the leaks are to be believed, it's a Premium Edition bundle just like its predecessor bundle and will be priced accordingly. The tentative price of the bundle is expected to be around 7000 VP and the individual skins are expected to cost around 1775 VP if purchased separately.

A data miner who goes by the alias xtr_cs on Twitter first revealed an image of the Reaver 2.0 Phantom skin variant. The leaked bundle gives off the same vibes as the original Reaver bundle, with purple being the predominant color.

The Reaver 2.0 bundle will feature three color variants, red, white and black, going by the leaked images that have surfaced online. The bundle may also feature sprays and player cards, although details about them are yet to be revealed. The skin will release on August 10, 2:00 pm PDT/ August 11, 2:30 am IST, as per sources.

Edited by Srijan Sen