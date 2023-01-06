When is Valorant's new map Lotus releasing for Mumbai (India) server next week?

Despite having been around for only two years, Valorant has come up with an interesting set of maps for players to exercise their dominance on. Up until now, the latest offering was Pearl, a one-of-a-kind map since it is based in an underwater city.

The new season will be here on January 11, and the developers have already spoken about a new map. As such, players will be able to get their hands on Lotus once the update drops.

Valorant Lotus map Mumbai server release date and time

Based on the information currently available, Lotus is scheduled to go live on January 11, 2023. The server is scheduled to go down at around 3:30 AM on January 11, so players will be able to get their hands on the map once the server goes live.

Given that this update includes a full-blown map, it's understandable that it will be slightly larger than normal. So, players shouldn't be surprised if they need to wait for some extra time for the update to download and install. At the end of the day, it's a new map, so the wait will be worth it.

From the information that is currently available, the Lotus map is quite similar to Haven. It will be the second offering in Valorant to feature three different sites.

Interestingly enough, the developers have also mentioned that this map will be slightly unique in terms of the mechanics that it will feature. Up until now, players have only witnessed teleporters and ropes in the game.

Lotus is set to display a new mechanic in the form of rotating doors. The map will also feature destructible surfaces, but that isn't something new. Destructible surfaces have been a part of some other maps in the game as well. But the rotating doors seem to be the point of attraction here as Lotus will also feature a silent drop.

These three mechanics may turn out to be very interesting and it will be great to see how the community reacts to Lotus as a whole. Watching how the community adapts to the new changes and additions, and how they devise their strategies around the map will be intriguing.

To sum it all up, the community has been expecting this map for a while now, with the hopes that it won't disappoint. Riot Games has managed to get each and every map in Valorant right so far, so it's highly likely that players will love Lotus as well.

Poll : 0 votes