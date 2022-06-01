Orangutan Gaming vs Global Esports: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Upper Bracket Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly anticipated AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs began last night and fans got to witness two back-to-back thrilling series on the inaugural day. The excitement for the LAN event has ramped up significantly and is expected to increase even further in the next few days. With the top teams in the region competing, every match is sure to be filled with highly exciting and top-notch Valorant action.

On that note, two more exciting matches have been lined up for fans on day 2 of the SCS Playoffs. Enigma Gaming will face Velocity Gaming in the first game of the day. Later, Orangutan Gaming will go up against Global Esports right after the first game ends.

Global Esports has already played a game against Pakistan's Full Power Gaming in the SCS Playoffs and achieved a dominating victory last night with a 2-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, Orangutan Gaming will play its first game in the Playoffs tonight. Interestingly, the team performed exceptionally well in the Group Stage and finished top of the table. Clearly, both teams are determined to win tonight's series to confirm a top three spot in the competition.

Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports: Who will win the series tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the SCS Playoffs. While Orangutan Gaming is hoping for a remarkable start to the campaign with a win, Global Esports is also looking forward to a back-to-back win in the competition. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the series between the two sides in the next few hours.

Prediction

Clearly, it is difficult to predict a clear winner between these two teams as both have had great performances and certainly have the potential to win the tournament. However, considering the current form of both teams, Orangutan Gaming is slightly favored to win today's series.

The team was formed less than a month ago and became South Asia's very first multinational roster. Despite being a new team, Orangutan Gaming has had a dominating performance in Phase 2 and finished top of their group as well. The team's unpredictable strategies and aggressive playstyle may just be the deciding factor in today's game.

However, Global Esports is one of the most experienced teams in the country. The team's performances at major events have always been exceptional over the last year and a half. Beating them in this event will also be a tough ask for any team. With talented players like SK Rossi and Lightningfast on the roster, Global Esports definitely has the potential to turn the tables at any moment.

Head-to-head

The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in any official event, which isn't very surprising with Orangutan being a newly formed team. Hence, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their very first meeting tonight.

Recent Results

Orangutan Gaming has won four of their last five games in all competitions. However, Global Esports has won only three of their previous five games.

Potential lineup

Orangutan Gaming:

Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia

Vibhor Vaid

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Yang "Persia" Zi-on

Jon Michael "tesseract" Piga

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant Fans can enjoy the match between Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs live on Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 1 from 08.30 pm IST.

