Paper Rex (PRX) vs EDward Gaming (EDG) - VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The playoffs stage of the VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo kicked off on June 16, 2023. After two epic semifinal matches on June 19, Paper Rex (PRX) and Team Liquid found themselves languishing in the lower bracket, thanks to Fnatic and Evil Geniuses, respectively. Both teams will get a second chance to keep their dreams of taking home the trophy and $350,000 alive in their lower bracket run.

In the lower bracket, PRX will first go up against the Chinese team, EDward Gaming (EDG), on June 20, 2023. With the end of VCT Masters Tokyo so close, both teams have a lot at stake. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Paper Rex (PRX) vs EDward Gaming (EDG) - Who will keep their dreams of winning VCT Masters Tokyo alive?

Predictions

Paper Rex entered the tournament as a dominant force, defeating their longtime rival, DRX. However, the Singaporean side floundered against Fnatic. While it is true that PRX consists of exceptional players across the board, the absence of Ilya "something" Petrov was apparent in their last match.

EDG, on the other hand, has looked unstoppable. They have already knocked out giants like NAVI, T1, and America's #1 seed, LOUD, from VCT Masters Tokyo. The Chinese squad is out for blood, and their performance so far proves their resolve to play.

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang, EDG's star player, has the second-highest ACS in the tournament. This is an excellent start because he has played nearly three times as many matches as Jinggg, who holds the first position. If he delivers against Paper Rex, the #WGaming squad might have a tough time getting over the line.

Head-to-head

The teams faced off against each other in the group stage of VCT Champions 2022, where Paper Rex came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Paper Rex have enjoyed an excellent run against Asian teams in 2023 so far, defeating DRX thrice in a row, only to be stifled by the Kings of EMEA in the upper bracket semi-final.

EDward Gaming entered Masters Tokyo as underdogs. Coming into this matchup, the list of teams they have booted out of the tournament includes NAVI, T1, and LOUD.

Potential lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Patiphan "cgrs" Porsi

Porsi Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the English broadcast on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. The match will also be streamed with commentary in multiple languages on the respective region's VCT channels. You can also tune in to watch parties hosted by players and streamers worldwide.

Paper Rex will clash against EDward Gaming on June 20, 2023, at 11 pm PT (previous day) / 8 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3 pm JST. For the full Masters Tokyo 2023 playoffs schedule and updated results, go here.

