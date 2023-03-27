Paper Rex at VCT Pacific League 2023: Schedule, match timings, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League has commenced with 10 of the best rosters from across the Pacific region battling it out. Amongst all the partnered squads in the competition, Paper Rex has also earned their spot on the list from Pacific. Housing some of the best talents from the region, the roster has already played against Detonation FocusMe, emerging victorious in their opening game.

Moving forward in the tournament, Paper Rex still have eight games left to play against different teams. At the recent VCT LOCK//IN event in São Paulo, Brazil, Paper Rex exited early as they lost to Cloud9 in the single elimination event. This time, in the Pacific League, the Singaporean roster is looking to improve their tactics and playstyle.

Paper Rex's schedule and match timings for VCT Pacific League 2023

Paper Rex's schedule ahead of VCT Pacific League (Image via vlr.gg)

Paper Rex dominated their opening game against Detonation FocusMe, defeating the Japanese roster 2-0 in the best-of-three series. Their second game will be on the fifth day of the VCT Pacific League play on April 2, 2023, where they face Team Secret, arguably one of the best teams from APAC.

The rest of the schedule for Paper Rex at the VCT Pacific League is as follows:

(March 26) Paper Rex vs DetonatioN FocusMe: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

(April 2) Team Secret vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/10:00 am CET/2:30 pm IST

(April 8)T1 vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/1:00 pm CET/5:30 pm IST

(April 15) Paper Rex vs DRX: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

(April 22) Paper Rex vs Global Esports: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

(May 1) Talon Esports vs Paper Rex: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

(May 6) ZETA DIVISION vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

(May 12) Paper Rex vs Gen.G: 1:00 am PST/ 10:00 am CET/ 2:30 pm IST

(May 16) Rex Regum Qeon vs Paper Rex: 4:00 am PST/ 1:00 pm CET/ 5:30 pm IST

The roster is set to display their best form as they prepare to take on teams like Team Secret and DRX in the VCT Pacific League 2023. Fans are expecting more from the Singaporean squad after their rusty performance at the recent VCT LOCK//IN.

Valorant enthusiasts will be able to watch PRX (Paper Rex) compete live by tuning in at the aforementioned timings.

Where to watch VCT Pacific League live online

Viewers will be able to capture every single Pacific League matchup live through the official handles of VCT Pacific on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. The mentioned schedule can be followed to track the desired teams during the event.

Alternatively, viewers can also opt to watch parties hosted by various streamers for a more interactive experience.

As the tournament progresses, the competition becomes more intense in the APAC region, exciting fans to see how their favorite participating rosters perform.

