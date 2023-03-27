RRQ vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific League 2023: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Week 1 of VCT 2023’s Pacific League will conclude soon, with one final matchup remaining on its schedule. The last game of this exciting phase will pit the majorly Filipino team Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) against South Korea’s Gen.G in a best-of-three series.

VCT 2023’s league play began with VCT Pacific’s regular season, which kickstarted on March 25. The regular season for the EMEA League is set to commence on March 28, followed by that of the Americas League, which is scheduled for early next month.

All three territorial league phases will follow a "Single Round Robin" format in their regular season, with a singular motive to seed the top six teams from each region into the playoffs phase. The playoffs will determine the top three teams from each territory, offering them a slot in the Masters 2023 Tokyo and the Valorant Champions 2023.

The next section offers a detailed analysis of the upcoming VCT Pacific League matchup featuring RRQ and Gen.G through predictions, head-to-head comparisons, and more.

Rex Regum Qeon vs Gen.G: Who will win today’s best-of-three series of the VCT Pacific League Week 1?

As fans may know, both teams host emerging Asian athletes who have shown incredible promise against regional competition, but are yet to win titles in the pro scene. Rex Regum Qeon features a diverse roster of young players from the Filipino and Indonesian scene, while Gen.G houses an all-South Korean team.

The upcoming matchup is going to be a neck-and-neck fight, making it hard to predict the possible winner and outcome of the game. However, there are some factors that can offer valuable insights.

Predictions

While the rivalry appears to be level pegging, Rex Regum Qeon may have an upperhand in terms of overall experience and capability. RRQ’s roster fields players like xffero and fl1pzjder, who were part of BOOM Esports’ Champions Istanbul 2022 roster.

While the ex-BOOM Esports roster failed to prove their worth against any of the teams they faced (former OpTiC roster and ZETA Division) in the prestigious year-end tournament last year, xffero and fl1pzjder should have enough insights to offer to their current team. RRQ also houses young Filipino talents like 2geMONSTAH, EJAY, and Emman, who can do wonders under proper guidance.

Gen.G’s VCT roster fields promising South Korean talents like k1Ng, Meteor, TS, eKo, and GodDead who have previously been part of teams like OnSl2yers, Vision Strikers (present DRX), and Northeption. They have showcased assuring potential in tournaments so far, but most of them are yet to make a name for themselves.

It’s important to note that RRQ’s limited international experience is not invincible against Gen.G’s strategies. Fans can expect a strong fight from the South Korean roster in the upcoming faceoff.

Head-to-head

RRQ and Gen.G have not encountered each other in a professional Valorant game so far.

Recent results

Head to head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

Both Gen.G and RRQ were knocked out of the recently-concluded VCT LOCK//IN after losing their first matchups. The former faced defeat at LOUD's hands, while the latter failed to tackle FUT Esports.

Before LOCK//IN, both teams participated in third-party tournaments. While RRQ lost their fair share of matchups, Gen.G is currently on an unfortunate losing streak of five games. In terms of recent results, the former surely seems to have an advantage.

Potential rosters

RRQ

David "xffero" Monangin

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad (IGL)

Enroll Jule "EJAY" Delfin

Emmanuel "Emman" Morales

James "2geMONSTAH" Goopio

Gen.G

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

Yu "TS" Tae-seok (IGL)

Lee "k1Ng" Seung-won

Yeom "eKo" Wang-ryong

Kim "Secret" Ha-jin

Where to watch

Fans can watch the game between Rex Regum Qeon (RRQ) and Gen.G live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. It is set for March 27, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST/2:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm JST, and Seoul Time/11:00 am CEST. Interested viewers can also join their favorite streamers’ watch parties to have extra fun.

For those who want to enjoy the game’s commentary in their regional language, the match will also be streamed on Valorant Korea’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

