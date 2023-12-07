Paper Rex vs DRX - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is one of Riot's OFF//SEASON VCT events and is being held in South Korea. This tournament has eight teams competing against each other for a prize pool of $90,389. Six teams have been invited, while the remaining two are from the qualifier events held in Vietnam and Thailand.

The Group Stage follows a double-elimination format. The top teams from here will proceed to the Playoffs, where a single-elimination format will be followed.

Paper Rex and DRX are two teams that are no strangers to each other. They will face off against each other again in the lower bracket for a spot in the Playoffs.

Paper Rex vs DRX - Which team will make it to the Playoffs stage of AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

In 2023, Paper Rex regained their status as one of the top players in the world. The team doubled down on their W gaming playstyle and placed second in Valorant Champions 2023. However, due to Jinggg having to leave due to military service, Paper Rex recruited Monyet into their roster. For the AfreecaTV Valorant League, Paper Rex has been subbing in Jinggg for a few maps.

DRX is one of the powerhouses of the Pacific Valorant scene. The team is known for disciplined executions and perfect utility usage. They finished 5th-6th in Valorant Champions 2023 and participated in many other OFF//SEASON events. So far, in this tournament, DRX is playing with their core roster.

The matchup favors Paper Rex due to the outstanding performance they've had recently. After VCT LOCK//IN, the team has been one step ahead of DRX at all times. However, this series will not be an easy win by any means, and DRX can turn this into a very close encounter.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during VCT Masters Tokyo, where Paper Rex won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against Thailand's FULL SENSE in the AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

DRX's most recent match was in the same event as they went up against NA's Sentinels. However, they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

DRX

Kim " stax " Gu-taek (IGL)

" Gu-taek (IGL) Goo " Rb " Sang-min

" Sang-min Yu " BuZz " Byung-chul

" Byung-chul Kim " MaKo " Myeong-kwan

" Myeong-kwan Jung " Foxy9 " Jae-sung

" Jae-sung Kim " Zest " Gi-seok

" Gi-seok Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Those interested can watch this match on AfreecaTV. The series between Paper Rex and DRX will take place on December 7 at 5 am PST/ 2 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 10 pm JST.

