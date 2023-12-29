Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming - VCT Ascension China 2023 Grand Finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Ascension: China is an official tier two Valorant event that saw eight Chinese teams go head to head for the final spot at the VCT 2024 franchised league. The competition kicked off with a group stage and then the Playoffs, both of which had a double-elimination format. After a week of matches, Rare Atom and Dragon Ranger Gaming are the two remaining going through the Grand Finals.

Day 6 saw an agonizingly close Lower Final matchup between Attacking Soul Esports and Dragon Ranger Gaming. Both teams went back and forth in the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series. However, Dragon Rangers scraped a win on the final map, Ascent by 15-13, clinching the series with a 3-2 scoreline.

Rate Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming - Who will win the Grand Finals of VCT Ascension China 2023?

Predictions

Rare Atom is currently among the best Valorant teams in China. They have staged a monstrous run in the region and have even defeated Chinese international representatives like EDward Gaming, Attacking Soul Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix with ease. They have delivered a flawless run in this Ascension event so far.

Dragon Ranger Gaming are certainly the underdogs of this matchup. The team has shown a lot of resilience and pushed through both the Group Stage and Playoff stage's lower brackets in this Ascension event.

The matchup heavily favors Rare Atom, owing to their sheer dominance and results. However, Dragon Ranger Gaming boasts some talented Valorant players and could stage a massive upset.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other several times before. Their most recent encounter was during VCT Ascension China 2023, where Rare Atom won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

Rare Atom's most recent clash occurred in VCT Ascension China 2023, where they vanquished Attacking Soul Esports with a 2-0 scoreline.

Notably, Dragon Ranger Gaming also faced Attacking Soul Esports and won their Bo5 series by 3-2.

Potential Lineups

Rare Atom

Xin " Spitfires " Mingyang

" Mingyang Ran " Viva " Lifan

" Lifan Chen " YiHao " YiHao

" YiHao Zhuo " MarT1n " Zhengjie

" Zhengjie Park " stew " Young-Chan

" Young-Chan Chae " yoman " Young-mun

" Young-mun Ma "ValAnalysis" Hyun Sung (Head Coach)

Dragon Ranger Gaming

Ilya " vo0kashu " Ushakov

" Ushakov Shao " Nicc " Yiqin (IGL)

" Yiqin (IGL) He " WudiYuChEn " He Cai

" He Cai Yup " Zeno " Zhijun"

" Zhijun" Chen " TvirusLuke " Chen Ching

" Chen Ching Huang "LT" Biaohong (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming

Readers can watch the clash unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT China.

Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming on Twitch: Watch here

They can also resort to other websites like Bilibili and douyu on December 30 at 10 am CET/ 5 pm CST/ 2:30 pm IST/ 6:00 pm KST.

